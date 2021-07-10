



Learning how to drop a pin on Google Maps is a convenient way to find a workaround when an address fails. Whether you’re taking your friends to a picnic spot in the park or showing the entrance to a confusing building, map pin accuracy is invaluable.

Dropping and sharing pins depends a bit on your computer or phone, but overall it’s pretty easy. Our guide will let you mark the location immediately.

The next section starts with how to drop a pin on Google Maps on your computer (Windows or macOS). If you’re interested in how to do that on your phone or tablet, scroll down to the next section.

How to drop a pin on Google Maps on your computer

If you are using a desktop or laptop, you need to do the following:

1. Find the location on Google Maps. To do this, search for the name in the search box at the top or scroll through the map until you find it.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

2. To drop a pin, just click where you want to drop it. At the bottom of the screen, you’ll see a pop-up box with the coordinates of the location and a name that describes a common area.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

3. If you want to share the position of this pin, click the “Share” button in the left panel.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

This allows you to choose whether to share the link or your PIN on Facebook or Twitter.[地図を埋め込む]Click the tab to get the code to embed that location in your web page.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

4. If you want to save this pin for later use, in the left panel[保存]You can use the button.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Click on it and select one of the available lists or create a new list.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

If you drop the pin in the wrong place, the pop-up box[X]Click the button to remove the pin and try again.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide) How to drop a pin on Google Maps on iOS and Android

Whether you’re using the Google Maps app on iOS or the Android app, the pin-drop process in Google Maps is the same.

1. Search the box at the top or navigate the map to find the place to mark.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

2. If you want to adjust the exact location of the pin, press and hold your finger at the location of the pin.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

3. This will bring up a pop-up screen at the bottom showing the name and location of the pin.

4. To share your PIN, it’s in the box at the bottom[共有ボタン]Tap.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

You can search for the name in the box at the top and send the Google Maps pin directly to your contacts, or you can send it via various apps from this screen.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

To get the link[クリップボードにコピー]Scroll the app icon to the right until you find.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

5. If you want to label the pins for later reference, swipe up on the bottom box to see more options.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Then tap the Label button and enter a description.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

6. To save the pin, swipe up on the bottom box[保存]Click.Then select an existing list to which you want to add this pin, or at the top[新しいリスト]You can create a new list with the push of a button.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Like the desktop method, the top bar[X]You can undo the drop of the pin on Google Maps by clicking the icon.

If you need more guidance on Google’s various services, you can disable Gmail’s smart features to prevent tracking, show you how to use Google Photos, and turn on Dark Mode in Google Maps. I will. Or, if you’re considering using your phone more effectively, find a way to remove Android bloatware to keep your home screen free of unwanted apps or record your iPhone screen. please.

