Samsung Unpacked event to launch Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch 4, Buds 2, S21FE





Recently, a number of sources have gathered, centered on the consensus that the next Samsung Unpack event will be held on August 11, from Korean daily newspapers to leaky Frontron and Ice Universe.

Currently, the normally correct Evan Blass has added 2 cents to the mix and agrees with the date of August 11th, but shows that he may be profiting much more than expected from the event. I am.

If the leaker’s Twitter thread about upcoming events is believed, Samsung will use the following Unpacked event to tackle instead of making it a narrow event focused on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3. Start almost everything you think you have. As expected, the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

After displaying seven foldable 360-degree renders in different colors, Glass displays four animations on the Galaxy S21 FE, three shades on the Galaxy Buds 2, and nine shots on the Galaxy Watch 4. None. These are all shots that Glass previously leaked, but looking at them all in one place as of August 11th, they show an Unpacked event with an emphasis on’packed.

The foldable undoubtedly steals the show and refines an exciting product line that has made great strides during the first two generations, but the biggest surprise here is the Samsung Galaxy S21FE. Only last month Samsung had to deny that mobile phones could be completely abandoned due to continued chip shortages, and the company folds its limited supply of processors. It is said that it is considering redirecting.

Having passed the TENAA certification has revealed that mobile phones are on track in the last few weeks, but there is still suspicion that it will be a fourth-quarter product to be launched near the end of the year. was. Of course, that may still be the case. Even if Blass is correct and the phone appears in the next Unpacked, it can still take weeks or months before it can actually be purchased.

Samsung Galaxy Bad 2 is expected to offer active noise cancellation that surpasses standard AirPods. However, there is some debate about the price of Samsung’s new shoots.

August has long been felt like a safe bet for Samsung’s second big 2021 event. Over the past few years, this event has been used to announce the latest Galaxy Noteline, with the last three dates being August 5, 2020, August 7, 2019 and August 9, 2018. The countdown can start in earnest.

