“Death Stranding Director’s Cut” will be the first PS5 game to support “Ultra Wide”





According to Kojima Productions Publishing Director Jay Boule, Death Strand Director’s Cut will include “ultra-wide” support when it goes on sale exclusively on PS5.

This makes it the first PS5 game to natively support 25601080 or 34401440 resolutions used on ultra-wide monitors reserved for PC games rather than consoles.

This has been confirmed in both the PlayStation blog post and the YouTube Q & A, created and presented by Boor.

When emphasizing the features of PS5, the post says: “Choose between two image mode performance modes, upscaled 4K and up to 60 FPS, or native 4K fidelity mode with ultra-wide and HDR support.”

The PC version of Death Stranding already supports ultra-widescreen monitors, but the console doesn’t natively support ultra-wide resolutions, so it’s not clear how this will be achieved on the PS5.

VGC may employ a technique similar to the widescreen option on film, where the widescreen mode of a 4: 3 display appears as a crushed image that looks accurate when stretched to 16: 9 resolution. It states that there is.

You’ll also see black bars at the top and bottom of Death Stranding Director’s Cut that allow you to zoom in on your ultra-wide monitor to cut the border.

However, when testing the PC version of the ultrawide format, the Rockpaper Shotgun was still “true” because of the decision to include a black bar to give the illusion of being “cinematic.” I realized that I didn’t achieve “ultra-wide support”.

In other news, AMD’s Lisa Soo warned that chip supply would remain fairly tight for the rest of the year, despite optimism that supply problems were improving.

