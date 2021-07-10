The Mitchell report shows that the adoption of workers’ accident compensation technology is increasing. Where does your company stand? : Risk and insurance





Mitchell’s second-quarter industry trend report looks at the impact of pandemics on workers’ compensation and claim processing capacity.

In a world that is still upset by the effects of the pandemic, many aspects of everyday and professional life will surely change. The same is true in the world of insurance and risk management.

Mitchell recently released the second quarter 2021 Industry Trends Report (ITR), a key spot on how COVID-19 impacted new technologies and methods within the billing and workers’ accident compensation industry. I hit the light.

Specifically, this report focuses not only on changes in the technology being used, but also on general industry trends and their impact on other changes. Technologies featured and researched in the report include diagnostic testing, predictive analytics, imaging equipment, and telemedicine.

Rebecca Morgan, vice president of product management at Mitchell, says the industry is undergoing interesting changes from several different angles as it exits the pandemic.

Many of these transitional cases have the potential to maintain some capacity, as the worst pandemic is behind us.

Explore trends in workers’ accident compensation

Not surprisingly, 40% of report respondents said they believed that the sudden pressure of a pandemic was a major factor in the industry’s adoption of technology.

Among the top technology trends in the workers’ accident compensation space were predictive analytics and telemedicine. According to the report, the workers’ accident compensation industry is accelerating the adoption of technology, especially during pandemics.

Obviously, the use of telemedicine surged in home orders in early 2020. Although the number of telemedicine patients is expected to decline, the platform remains an integral part of managing medical services. Morgan attributed this to the adoption of technology and patient convenience.

According to the report, more than 50% of the organizations surveyed have incorporated telemedicine capabilities since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The report also states that 35% of the organizations surveyed believe that telemedicine will have the greatest impact on workers’ accident compensation space over the next five to ten years.

Telemedicine is available in many medical scenarios, with provider visits being the most popular at 54%. This finding is not surprising, but the report also highlights the importance of innovation in the field of telemedicine. This can serve a more important purpose in improving the outcomes of injured employees.

In addition, telemedicine turned out to be the most popular technology used by organizations throughout the pandemic. The report predicts that there is considerable room for telemedicine to grow in the future. This includes innovation, increased technical training, and more permanent regulatory changes.

Predictive analytics also had a lasting impact on the organization, as 35% of respondents believe it will have such an impact on workers’ accident compensation within the next five to ten years. The organization ranked both telemedicine and predictive analytics as the most influential in the pre-pandemic industry, but these numbers increased after the pandemic began.

Regarding specific uses of predictive analytics in workers’ accident compensation, the report found that the top methods of application were claim triage, intelligent decisions, and claim automation. All three applications work to provide a more accurate and efficient billing management process.

There is still room for growth

Last year, workers adopted a variety of technologies, but the report found that there were still areas where the industry could catch up.

One area is the automation of workers’ accident compensation insurance costs. Respondents believe that 60-70% of medical costs should be processed automatically without the need for human intervention in order to be considered an efficient work process.

In the report, 22.5% of respondents say their organizations use automation for more than 50% of their health care costs. Twenty-two percent of those surveyed say that organizations handle less than 25% of their health care costs through automation. Twenty-four percent of participants also said that the organization handles only 0-5% of complaints through automation.

The report acknowledges that workers’ accident compensation requires some degree of human connection, but the level of automation in the industry can certainly increase. As technology improves and innovation advances, workers’ accident compensation space is essential to finding a balance in incorporating these automation processes.

Advance: What are the biggest challenges for your organization?

Pandemics have changed the way we live, interact and work. In states where vaccine distribution is in full swing and pandemics have been lifted, normality is beginning to see us again.

However, the pandemic has allowed us to return to a new set of challenges and new normalities. Twenty-two percent of survey respondents concluded that compliance with challenges from the pandemic was the biggest hurdle for today’s billing organizations.

Other challenges included workflow efficiency, cost pressure, and return-to-work time.

Morgan emphasized that while these challenges are real, organizations are also experiencing growth opportunities.

The industry has faced clear challenges over the past year, but has begun to adapt for the better, “she said.

From new types of imaging equipment to advances in predictive analytics, the workers’ accident compensation industry is at risk of significant change, most useful to all current and future stakeholders and injured workers, and in some cases pandemics. It is on the verge. &

Emma Brenner is a staff writer for Risk & Insurance.She can reach at [email protected]

