



Colinda de Beer is a senior business developer horticulture of Innovation Quarter, a regional economic development agency in South Holland, the Netherlands.

In a previous column, I wrote about the path to hands-free production of greenhouse crops and the need for cooperation between technology developers and producers.

The Netherlands is leading the way in growing tomatoes in greenhouses and developing technologies to do this with minimal use of raw materials such as water, fertilizers and energy. One kilogram of tomatoes grown outdoors requires 60 liters of water, but in modern greenhouses, the amount is about 6 liters due to the reuse of water. The vast majority of Dutch flower and vegetable producers are leading companies that need to stay ahead and keep innovating to stay ahead. Historically, many technical solutions have been devised and cobbled with locals, for example, machine builders. This has made greenhouse gardening more and more efficient. However, the demand for expertise and technical opportunities is constantly increasing and we are following up one after another. Gyro gear loose among producers was previously able to completely weld (prototype) a new transportation solution, but nowadays it is much more to handle large amounts of (mainly digital and specialist) technology. It has become difficult.

Technical translator

Those with that knowledge, such as universities and digital technology developers, often do not come into contact with producers who simply lack sufficient insight into what they are struggling with. It’s not just about drinking coffee with the grower and explaining exactly which specific challenges need to be solved. After all, technology development is not a producer’s core business. Even entrepreneurs who are familiar with the need to start using new technologies often don’t know where to start. What I work as a “technical translator” is exactly the intersection of horticulture and (digital) technology. With entrepreneurs, see what their real underlying question is, and whether technology can help them. You can then connect with companies that actually have that knowledge and work with entrepreneurs to work on those solutions. For example, this summer we’ll work with five cutting-edge companies in the horticultural sector to find out if and where artificial intelligence can be applied. The important thing here is to first find out what the question is and then see if the AI ​​can add something.

collaboration

But why do growers need to invest in these types of technical solutions, and why can’t technical professionals do it themselves? The main reason for this is that many parties with that technical knowledge do not know enough about horticulture. For example, if you are thinking of developing a tomato harvesting robot as a robot builder, the first question is: What kind of tomato is it for? After all, choosing snack tomatoes, loose tomatoes, or vine tomatoes requires a completely different way of working. And why do you choose one of these types? What are the challenges for the workforce and how big is the (global) market for such solutions? Once that choice is made, the real challenge begins. If you look at the tomato harvest in the greenhouse, you will find that finding ripe tomatoes can be a daunting task. Another important reason, not to mention easy harvesting, is economic. Companies with technical knowledge and access to horticulture have to deal with high development costs. Recently, I’ve heard developers say it costs at least 10 million euros to develop a working prototype. This is not an amount that the average tech developer can easily pay. Therefore, collaboration is essential to address the right issues and bear the financial risks together.

GearRover-AI in the greenhouse

Product developers, and greenhouse gardening entrepreneurs, are still looking for ways to do this. Is this really working everywhere? Yes, fortunately, there are already examples of engineers and producers working very closely and repetitively to understand what is needed and what is possible. Many entrepreneurs in the ornamental horticultural sector have worked with technology companies to develop harvesting assistants. Previously, the logical question was, could we make a robot that could cut roses like a human? However, due to the method and structure of rose cultivation, this was a very complicated task and took a lot of time and money. By reviewing the entire process, they jointly came to the conclusion that it would be of great benefit if the harvester could help recognize the appropriate maturity stage. The developed robot (in this case a cobot) finds the roses that need to be harvested and the employee actually cuts them and puts them in the trolley. This system uses vision technology and machine learning to do this.

The roses themselves are not harvested, so you might think they aren’t finished yet, but things change when you realize that it can take up to three months for employees to fully recognize the correct stage of harvest. The right stage has a significant impact on shelf life and, as a result, the quality of the roses. Once you know that, it makes perfect sense to focus on a product that only points to the roses first. Such products have already added a lot of value and can already be sold! Meanwhile, work is underway to add features such as a harvest prediction system and the ability to recognize illnesses based on images already collected while the robot is working.

Future-Hands-free production

As a result, technology will play an even greater role in greenhouse horticulture in the coming years. It should be noted here that the focus should be on stakeholders, not technology. The expertise of horticultural entrepreneurs and technology developers can only lead to new solutions when they work together. We also need to make the product under development happy for people to use. The need for harvesters will decrease over the next few years, but the need for “robot trainers with green fingers” will increase. This requires the development of new ecosystems to accelerate the application of robotics in greenhouse horticulture. Above all, the RoboCrops Consortium is working on this. Videos containing images of GearRover can also be found on that page. On this page, AI specialist Jim Stolze talks to one of the entrepreneurs working with Gearbox engineers to develop GearRover.

About this column:

In a weekly column alternating between Bert Overlack, Eveline van Zeeland, Eugene Franken, Helen Kardan, Katlen Gabriels, Carina Weijma, Bernd Maier-Leppla and Colinda de Beer, Innovation Origins explores what the future holds. These columnists are occasionally supplemented by guest bloggers and work on solutions to the problems of our time in their own way. I hope tomorrow is good. All the articles so far are here.

