Answers to questions about stocks, bagged milk, shrinkflation, and wealthy technology: Planet MoneyExBulletin

It’s time again. At today’s show, we open our minds and phone lines to hear the financial predicament that keeps you up late.

We provide answers to the following burning questions:

Q: I was listening to someone buying GameStop stock and wondering what the money would be like if the stock went up, as far as the company was concerned. Do they make money from it?

A: Planet Money’s latest host, Erika Beras, answered this question by looking at AMC, which became memestock earlier this year. Companies like AMC can use to become memestock to continue raising funds as long as the stock remains high. AMC distributes free popcorn to satisfy shareholders. Therefore, while it is possible for a company to make money as a memestock, it is unclear whether becoming a memestock is a good deal in the long run.

Q: Why does Canada sell milk in bags?

A: When Pierre Tordeax led the conversion to Canada’s metric system in the 1970s. Canada had to switch all domestic containers and packages from gallons or pounds to liters or kilograms. Milk producers have opted to switch to plastic bags to avoid the expensive task of molding new cartons and jugs. And it’s only in eastern Canada. Bags are not popular in Western Canada.

Q: Is there a way to see inflation without raising prices?

A: Usually when we think of inflation, we think that the price of the product is rising. However, there is another type of inflation that is not when the price rises, but not when the size of the product shrinks, but the price remains the same. And it’s called shrinkflation. You may notice a small container of ice cream and cereal in the store, but you can find the same bill at the checkout counter.

Q: What gadgets and services do rich people currently have that may be cheaper and more accessible in the future?

A: This question includes a classic theory of marketing and communication called “Innovation Dissemination”. Think of a cell phone, a flat screen TV, or a car. Expensive new technologies can take some time to become widespread, and only a handful of people with disposable income can afford to try them. But after a while, technology will become more efficient, prices will fall, and eventually the majority of everyday consumers will be able to adopt it. Consumer technology analyst Carolina Milanesi said private space travel, which is currently being pursued by hundreds of millions of millionaires, could eventually become available to the general public. Told. Meanwhile, Carolina said high-speed broadband Internet could be one of the most important technological penetrations in the coming decades for everyone.

Thanks to all the listeners for writing us. We have read all your messages, so keep up with the tips and questions.

Music: “Time Heals”, “Graceful As She Is”, “Thank You And Good Night”.

