Google bets on JioPhone Next 5G smartphones for India





The 5G arms race has begun in India and Google is off to a good start.

Last month, the company announced that it would launch a “super affordable” smartphone in India in partnership with India’s leading wireless operator, Reliance Jio. Called JioPhone Next, it will arrive in September and will run on an optimized version of the Android OS. We also aim to leverage Jio’s vast network and ability to reach Indian consumers to reach “millions of new users experiencing the Internet for the first time.”

To understand the importance of JioPhone Next, it’s worth creating a stepbook to see what Google has done in India. In the last few years, the country has undergone a digital revolution. Hundreds of millions of people logged on for the first time as cellular data and smartphone prices continue to fall. Today, India hosts nearly 700 million Internet users (more than double that of the United States), and half of the country’s population is not yet online, so this uptrend only rises.

Scheduled for September, the JioPhone Next is an Android phone optimized for the emerging markets of price-sensitive Indian consumers. [Photo: Jio]As the Chinese market is blocked by Western companies or full of danger, US tech giants see India as the last chance to win a huge pool of new users. For Google, the country has been a long-developed project and has been part of the country’s digitization journey long before the current connectivity boom.

With the work of “Next Billion Users” six years ago, Google has been working hard to catch this next wave of Internet users from non-English speaking regions. The initiative covers and prepares for this moment, from teaching digital literacy to providing free Internet access, covering an end-to-end online experience. For example, its “Internet Saathi” program provided Android and Internet lessons to millions of women with disadvantaged backgrounds. Google Station also provided free internet access at over 400 train stations. The list continues.

$ 10 billion bet

Last year, Google further expanded its investment in India with the $ 10 billion “India Digitization Fund.” About half of it was used to acquire more than 7% of Reliance Jio. JioPhone Next is, in many ways, the culmination of these efforts towards Google.

Prachir Singh, senior research analyst at Counterpoint Research, estimates that JioPhone Next has the potential to target 520 million users. This includes 320 million dumbphone users and 150 million disconnected users.

JioPhone Next has been tweaked for these first-time smartphone and internet users. It includes Google services for emerging markets, including instant translation in local languages ​​and a “listen” tool that can read on-screen content such as web pages and text messages.

Jio has emerged as a hot ticket to India’s fast-growing digital economy.

JioPhone Next also also benefits from a variety of Android perks that are usually reserved for Google’s own Pixel series phones. The camera app is bundled with Google’s HDR technology, which is useful if your hardware isn’t top-of-the-line. In addition, Google has stated that it will regularly roll out “feature removals” and security updates to JioPhoneNext.

While Google is processing the underlying technology, Release Jio is responsible for driving traffic to JioPhone Next. Jio was able to sell mobile phones at an astonishing pace by offering mobile phones almost or for free and earning when people paid for their mobile phone plans. In 2018, when telcos announced their 4G-enabled feature phones, they jumped to the top of the world’s leaderboards in just 10 months. Google wants to be able to recreate that success with JioPhone Next.

For both Jio and Google, this new initiative goes beyond selling smartphones, according to Counterpoint’s Singh. Like Google, Jio has a set of content services for movies and news. We are also considering adding subscribers to the mobile network quickly. As with Jio feature phones, JioPhoneNext receives a large grant. If the history is any sign, it will be available to existing Jio feature phone users for free. This is an opportunity for Google to easily reach 60 million users and enroll all new smartphone owners with the service.

Local expertise

Jio’s partnership has broader implications for Google. Search engine giants remain good books for local governments by complying with new legislation, but US tech giants have recently increased regulatory pressure in India as the government strengthens its grip on media and social networks. I am. Experts believe that partnering with a local conglomerate will allow Google to continue the march without undue hassle.

Deepa Dhingra, an analyst at Globaldata, said local support and collaboration “can bring significant benefits to Western companies.” Working with domestic players, “It is important to survive the fierce competition and highly regulated regime of the Indian telecommunications market.”

What’s more, Google wasn’t able to crack India’s less than $ 100 price segment on its own. Two other initiatives to build devices for emerging markets, Android One and Android Go, struggled to take off.

“At Jio, that can be different,” said “local expertise of Indian companies,” such as Reliance Jio, which has historically been successful in providing products customized to the needs of Indian consumers. Thanks to Singh says.

In addition, Jio’s partnership paves the way for some new growth in Google’s enterprise division. As part of the partnership, Jio has agreed to move its core retail business, the country’s largest retailer, to the Google Cloud infrastructure. The deal is reported to generate at least $ 1 billion in Google Cloud revenue.

It’s not just Google. For a range of US tech giants, including Facebook, Snap and Qualcomm, Jio has emerged as a hot ticket to India’s fast-growing digital economy. For example, the following owners can access Snapchat lenses directly from the camera app. JioPhone Next is a 4G device, but US companies want to help secure front row seats as India is ready to roll out 5G widely.

“Google is likely to play an important and important role in the development of India’s 5G ecosystem and in the future digital era,” said Dhingra of Globaldata.

