Winners of this year’s NexStreamTech Contest Announced – Campbell River Mirror





Top innovators working on today’s and tomorrow’s challenges are backed by both capital and awareness through this year’s NexStream Tech contest.

The NexStream Tech Contest, mimicked by the Campbell River Area Angel Group (CRAAG) and the City of Campbell River, encourages businesses to develop solutions to challenges in the coastal areas of British Columbia and develop the city’s technology industry. I am. This year’s contest includes four categories: health and emergency preparedness, food security, sustainable resource innovation, and “wildcards”, with participants identifying problems and providing solutions. did.

At the contest, each participant had to outline the concept and, if it was on the candidate list, create a demo, proof of concept, or a prototype of it. Next, NexStream reviewed each submission and witnessed a live demonstration of each product or service to determine competing efforts.

On July 8, the city’s Economic Development Department and CRAAG announced the winners of this year’s contest, which includes four companies in British Columbia.

AazeintTx, Gordon Anderson, Calgary, Alberta — Wins the Health and Emergency Preparedness category with a new oral treatment for acute asthma. AVA Technologies Inc., Valerie Song (Vancouver, BC) — Winner of the Food Security category for indoor smart gardens. MintGreen, Jenn Zee, Colin Sullivan (Burnaby, British Columbia) — Winner of the Sustainable Resource Innovation category for digital currency mining heat recovery systems. Julie Angus of Open Ocean Robotics (Victoria, British Columbia) has won the wildcard category of solar-powered autonomous boats for data collection. Rootd, Ania Wysocka (Vancouver Island, British Columbia) — Winner of Community Services Award for Anxiety Management App

“We are pleased to announce these five NexStream 2.0 winners,” said David Baar, a member of CRAAG.

Through competition, these award-winning companies have access to over $ 2 million in investment.

“The city is advancing and enriching the region’s innovation economy through Campbell River’s unique NexStream Tech contest,” said Mayor Andy Adams. “The talented team of participants and the vast range of skills, experience and insights they bring to competitive industry-related challenges are most impressive.”

