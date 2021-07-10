How Microsoft has kept Windows at the top for 20 years





If you own a PC, you may be running Windows, the operating system Microsoft has provided since 1985.

According to tech industry research firm Gartner, even if you’re buying a modern Mac with an energy-consuming Arm chip, or a student or corporate employee buying a Chromebook during a pandemic, Windows Still maintains an 83% market share of PCs. Since Gartner’s follow-up in 2000, he’s probably been in pole position for at least the last decade.

Today, Windows accounts for 14% of Microsoft’s total revenue, and historically Windows is more profitable than the rest of the $ 2 trillion enterprise. As Windows grows, Microsoft will benefit.

That’s why the company is renewing Windows with the announcement of Windows 11 on June 24th. New system requirements may allow some people to buy new PCs that can run Windows 11, which will boost Microsoft’s Windows franchise.

Microsoft Corp. Satya Nadella, CEO of Satya Nadella, will listen to the audience’s questions at the Microsoft Annual Shareholders Meeting held in Bellevue, WA on November 30, 2016.

Jason Redmond | AFP | Getty Images

Windows performance wasn’t always perfect. It took several releases to become more popular than its character-based predecessor, DOS. Some versions, including Windows Vista and Windows 8, were not well accepted. And when smartphones came out in the 2000s, Microsoft couldn’t achieve the same penetration as PCs. “I missed the phone wave,” said Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president who has been with Microsoft for nearly 30 years.

But for years, Microsoft has been[スタート]We’ve made Windows easier to use and free upgrades with additional features such as menus. Also, many organizations are accustomed to deploying Windows with other Microsoft products, so it’s natural to continue using Windows. As a result, Windows continues to grow.

Microsoft wants to keep it that way. Add one of the features of the Chromebooks Android app to Windows 11. The store stocks PCs with new releases in time for the holiday season.

