WhatsApp for iOS working on camera features like Snapchat





WhatsApp is testing the ability to “view once” sent photos and videos, as well as some additional features of iOS apps with newly redesigned in-app notifications.

According to always-reliable WABetaInfo, after recently deploying this feature for Android beta testers, WhatsApp is finally available to iOS beta users of version 2.21.140.9 with the “single view” feature.

When this feature becomes available, users will be able to use features like Snapchat to send photos and videos that destroy themselves after being seen. Unlike Snapchat, the WhatsApp doesn’t show if someone took a screenshot.

According to WABetaInfo, the app doesn’t warn people because there is no safe way to make sure that no screenshots have been taken. There are several ways to avoid this.

If you are a WhatsApp beta tester, after updating your app from TestFlight, send a photo or video to see if the new features are already available.

When you send the media, it has already disappeared from your cell phone, and once he opens it, it also disappears from the recipient’s phone. The bubble message reports “opened” so that the recipient will be notified when they open the photo / video.

Other details, such as who opened the photo / video, can be found in the message information.

Another feature that will be rolled out in this beta is the newly redesigned in-app notifications. With this update, users can now view details such as images, videos, GIFs and stickers on the notification banner.

Users can now deploy in-app notifications to view chat previews. Chat previews aren’t as static as they appear when you look into a chat cell, so users can scroll up and down the view to see the older ones. And new messages.

In-app notifications have been redesigned, but WhatsApp states that if you read a message, it won’t count as “read” because you’ll have to open a chat as usual.

It’s not yet clear when the app will release these features, but it shouldn’t be too long as beta testers are available.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5mac.com/2021/07/10/whatsapp-ios-snapchat-like-feature/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos