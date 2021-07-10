How to fix iPhone urgent issues





Apple iOS 14.7 is coming soon.

David Ferran

The next iPhone update, iOS 14.7, is just around the corner. We may land soon this week. But for transparency, I thought I landed a few weeks ago!

It can’t really come right away. Previously it was thought that this update wasn’t too much, but the latest public beta brings new evidence.

You’ve probably heard of an amazing iPhone bug that can completely ban phone calls. Don’t try this at home, but when the user connects to a specific wifi network named% p% s% s% s% s% n, all the hell is unleashed. Some users have found that Wi-Fi on their phones is disabled and resetting network settings restores harmony in the world, while others seem to have a permanent problem.

Fortunately, iOS 14.7 seems to have a patch to categorize this serious issue. This has been successfully demonstrated by Zollotech on YouTube.

In other words, if you don’t connect to that crazy-named network or any other network that also contains the ridiculous name% symbol, make it clear that you’re not at risk.

But it’s great that it has been fixed.

And that’s good news for another reason. Apple hastily released a patch for iOS 14.6.1, which may have taken longer than iOS 14.7. That’s still possible, but the fact that the patch is in iOS 14.7 suggests that 14.7 will be sent immediately instead.

iOS 14.7 is coming to the iPhone soon. Hurry up, Apple.

There is no evidence that the battery issue that has affected some users since iOS 14.6 has been fixed, and there is no mention of the green tint notes that are occurring on some iPhone 12 series phones. .. That doesn’t mean they haven’t been fixed, it just means that it’s not in the note yet. On the other hand, another update may come after iOS 14.7.

Still, early releases are welcome.

Not many new features are expected, but one of the more versatile uses of the HomePod timer via the Home app looks pretty cool. My guess is that you can probably try everything in the next few days and in the coming weeks.

