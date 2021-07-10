2021 MacBook Air: Specifications, Colors, Designs, Prices, Releases





Apple made some major changes when it launched the new MacBook Air in 2018, but with the exception of the processor and keyboard, there haven’t been any major improvements since then. But if you can believe the latest rumors that may change this year, as Apple was preparing to launch a major overhaul of the cheapest notebooks. Here’s everything I’ve heard about the new MacBook Air:

MacBook Air: Latest Rumors

Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the MacBook Air (via 9to5Mac) will arrive in 2022 with a new mini LED display.

Twitter user Dyan (@dylandkt) reports that the MacBook Air will get an M2 chip instead of the M1X chip that is rumored to be “reserved for Pro Mac devices.”

According to supply chain reports, Apple is focusing on offering the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros in 2021, but rumors about the new MacBook Air are exhausted. As a result, the release date may be delayed until 2022.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the “redesigned high-end MacBook Air” will be equipped with a new system-on-chip (SoC) to replace the M1. The new SoC will be faster, but like the M1, it has 8 CPU cores (4 performance cores, 4 efficiency cores). The graphics core increases from 7 or 8 to 9 or 10.

MacBook Air: Name and Price

For this article, Apple expects to use the MacBook Air name in the next revision, but Prosser said his sources haven’t confirmed it. Therefore, Apple may reintroduce the MacBook. The MacBook was discontinued in 2019 and was recently vintaged by Apple. Apple sold the Air alongside the MacBook Air for a short period of time, so the current Air could be priced down to make room for the new model at the $ 999 tier, or stick at the same price as the cheaper option. There is. High-priced MacBook.

MacBook Air: Design and Color

It’s been reported for months that Apple is working on a lighter, thinner redesign of the MacBook Air. Recently, serial leaker Jon Prosser reported on his Front Page Tech YouTube channel that the new MacBook Air will switch to a flat design instead of the classic tapered look, but its incredible thinness remains. I am. You can also use full-sized function keys. This makes the trackpad slightly smaller.

According to Prosser, Apple plans to make several colors for the MacBook Air, perhaps green, blue, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and silver, with shades that match the new iMac. Prosser also reports that the bezel has become thinner, switching from black to white, and adding two rubber strips at the bottom instead of the standard circular legs.

We did a Twitter poll on the white bezel, but the vast majority of Macworld followers weren’t crazy about it.

MacBook Air: Display

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple considered a larger 15-inch screen for the MacBook Air, but the company decided to shelve the model for the foreseeable future. However, even if the new Air is pinned to a screen of the same size, it may be upgraded. I heard a few months ago that the same mini LED on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro could be on the MacBook Air, and now it seems. Rumored and incredible track record, Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple will debut a mini LED on the MacBook Air in 2022 after debuting on the MacBook Pro later this year.

As seen in the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, mini LEDs are a display backlight technology, but as the name implies, they use smaller, higher-density LEDs. This gives you better backlight control, better image contrast, and greater dynamic range.

MacBook Air: MagSafe and Port

The new MacBook Air, which may be released later this year or earlier in 2022, has the potential to bring back the MagSafe connector, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. MagSafe was a magnetic power adapter connector introduced in 2016 that allows you to easily disconnect from your laptop using non-axial forces (pulling from angles other than straight). Its implementation breaks the connection if someone pulls or trips on the cable, but the laptop never pops out of the work surface. Apple discontinued MagSafe when it switched to a USB-C connector without a separate connector in 2016.

Apple has reintroduced the MagSafe brand as a magnetic charging system for the iPhone 12, and the new iMac has a magnetic power cord that doesn’t have the MagSafe brand. Perhaps MagSafe-related technologies for Apple laptops tend to be similar to the implementations launched in 2006, but could use USB-C for charging.

MagSafe has the potential to make a comeback on the next MacBook Air.

IDG

When it comes to connection ports, Apple has moved to Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports on its M1 Mac, and there’s no doubt that Apple will continue to do this with its new MacBook Air. The problem is the number of ports. Traditionally, the MacBook Air has two ports on each side. In a report on the new MacBook Air or MacBook color products, Jon Prosser states that the new laptop has two ports, but the placement is excellent.

MacBook Air: Processor and Memory

At the end of 2021, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that he was able to see a new MacBook Air with a new system-on-chip (SoC) to replace the M1. The new SoC will be faster, but like the M1, it has 8 CPU cores (4 performance cores, 4 efficiency cores). The graphics core increases from 7 or 8 to 9 or 10. Initially, the chip was supposed to be the same M1X chip rumored on the MacBook Pro, but Twitter user @dylandkt rumored that the MacBook Air would use the next-generation M2 chip instead. There is a possibility.

MacBook Air: Price and Release Date

Apple released its current MacBook in November 2020, so new models may arrive at about the same time. Prosser expects the MacBook Air to be near “end of 2021” and Bloomberg reports that it will arrive “at the earliest later this year.” Both suggest that the new MacBook Air may also slip in early 2022, and a report from Twitter user @dylandkt reports that the new laptop will not arrive until 2022. Recently, there have been rumors that Apple may prioritize the redesigned MacBook Pro model. Therefore, it seems likely that the MacBook Air will not be released until next year.

In terms of price, Apple may start this new MacBook Air a little higher than its current model. With a mini LED display and a new colorful design, Apple will launch the new Air for $ 1,099 or $ 1,199, leaving the old M1 model at the $ 999 tier, as it did for the 24-inch and later 21.5-inch iMacs. I can. The model has arrived.

The Romans have covered technology since the early 1990s. His career began with MacUser and has worked for MacAddict, Mac | Life and TechTV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macworld.com/article/346119/2021-macbook-air-specs-colors-design-ports-mini-led-magsafe-memory-m2-processor-price-release-date.html

