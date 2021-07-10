The Red Dead Redemption 2 crocodile was originally intended to attack horses





The Red Dead Redemption 2 crocodile may have been able to grab your horse before.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has one of the most detailed open worlds ever created. From landscapes to NPCs to animals, unlike most other games, it brings the world to life. Speaking of fauna, certain species in the game seem to have been originally designed a little differently.

If you decide to head north from the city of Saint-Denis, you will come across a swamp that is infested with crocodiles. They’re pretty slow, so they’re not a big threat, but they’re often overlooked when riding a horse. If you get too close to one of them, your horse can be surprised and abandon you. But other than that, it’s probably the least dangerous predator in the game.

As GameRant points out, Redditor Glass-Refrigerator12 shared the early concept art of the game by former Rockstar Games artist Daren Bader. The artwork shows a man in a swamp and his horse being attacked by a large crocodile. What's interesting is that the crocodile appears to bite the horse's leg. This does not happen in the final game. Your horse is simply bolted and left facing the swamp to deal with reptiles.

As we now know, crocodiles do not attack your horse directly. Perhaps the developers have found that losing a tightly coupled horse in such a coincidence is a bit too punishing. The player needs to find another horse to get to his destination. Not only that, they have to buy another horse and start over with the joining process.

Nvidia recently announced that Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online will support Nvidia DLSS after July 13th. This will significantly improve performance without compromising the gorgeous visuals of the game.

The Blood Money title update for Red Dead Online will also be released on the same day. With this update, Guido Martelli will work on behalf of Guido Martelli when instructing him to look for something called Capitale. Capital was once used as a currency to accurate some of the western “more sensitive commerce”.

