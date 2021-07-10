Google’s first retail space brings lively AR and intuitive design by Suchi Reddy





New York-based Reddymade Studios, led by architect Suchi Reddy, designed Google’s first physical retail space in the city’s Chelsea district. Located on the corners of 15th and 9th Avenues, the project is located on the ground floor of the technology company’s New York headquarters and is a one-stop destination that provides an intuitive and personalized experience for both online and offline shopping. Has established its position as.

The store is located on the corner of 15th and 9th Avenues in the Chelsea district.Image: Paul Warchol, provided by Google

For this retail design, Reddy has adopted the principles of Neuroaesthetics. This is a new area in the field of aesthetics that uses neuroscience to understand how to experience cosmetology in a variety of creative areas. Her approach to the project was at a previous exhibition titled “A Space For Being” with Ivy Ross (Vice President of Design, UX and Research for Google Hardware) at Salone del Mobile 2019 in Milan. It is drawn from the element. Following the belief that shape follows the senses and that carefully adjusted design has a positive impact on happiness and creativity, the two “create a playful and practical expression of this motto, good design and human perception. Brings a unique focus to interaction. ”

Discovery box with AR line along the façade Image: Paul Warchol, provided by Google

The store’s glass façade overlooks the entrance to the famous Chelsea Market on the other side. Along the façade, various “discovery boxes” are lined up as illuminated windows that display Google products. In honor of New York’s window shopping tradition, the design of these boxes uses AR to allow people to interact with the product as they pass by the storefront.

Imagination space image: Paul Warchol, provided by Google

At the entrance, there is a semi-circular node of an extruded glass tube suspended between the floor and the ceiling. This structure, called the store’s “imagination space,” surrounds a variety of screens where customers can interact with Google’s products and technologies. Further into the space, smooth forms, neutral tones and warm lighting make up the design language. According to Reddymade Studio, the idea was to “re-awaken visitors to the childlike wonders of the technology and digital innovations on display.”

Black metal lines twist the space Image: Paul Warchol, Google Courtesy Seat in the store Image: Paul Warchol, Google Courtesy

Running through the space are thin black metal lines with flowing patterns that draw the customer’s attention to the products on display. While twisting inside the room, the smooth form “is an intuitive whim of unexpected connections, freeing you from play while defining your living space.” The support desk in the center of the store shows off a halo with a repeating “Here to Help” message on a circular ring-shaped profile. In addition to the exhibition area, dedicated seating spaces with poufs and benches have been created for customers seeking product support.

Warm and tactile surface reveals space Image: Paul Warchol, Google Courtesy Cork furniture and wooden panels make up the furniture Image: Paul Warchol, Google Courtesy

Throughout the store, the soft and tactile surface is made of cork furniture and wooden panels. “The Reddymade design reassures visitors and welcomes those who seek help with those who pursue curiosity,” said an official statement released on behalf of the studio. The Google Store was officially open to the public on June 17, 2021.

