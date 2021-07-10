Bungee Day brings spicy ramen emblems and more to destined fans





Bungie has announced a number of annual Bungie Day offers, including a free spicy ramen emblem for all Destiny 2 players.

Bungee Day is held annually on July 7th to celebrate Destiny and the community surrounding its prolific developers. To request the free emblem, players must sign in to their Bungie.net account, use the code and enter the code YRC-C3D-YNC on the Bungie Day page. But Bungie Day isn’t the only one as developers ask fans to share their memories and art, launch a sale at the Bungie Store, and announce a new charity campaign.

From July 7th to July 20th, the Bungie Foundation Giving Campaign will focus on three different areas that Bungie points out: The goal is to reach $ 777,777 by the end of the campaign, and when it reaches $ 500,000, one of the studio’s community managers will read Destiny’s lore.

Improve the health and well-being of children Raise the voice and rights of all individuals and communities Provide humanitarian assistance in times of crisis

Fans who donate to the campaign will have the opportunity to unlock exclusive content, depending on the amount of the donation. The maximum donation amount is over $ 75 and will allow access to the new Exotic Tiny Tank Emote. All rewards can be found below.

$ 10 +: 2020 The Bungie Foundation emblem $ 25 +: New circadian guard emblem in addition to top $ 50 +: New exotic buoyancy shell ghost shell in addition to top $ 75 +: Emote of new exotic tiny tank in addition to top

In addition to the Bungie Store sale, Destiny Grimoire Anthology Volume IV: Royal Will is also available. The final piece of bungee day is the beginning of the Solstice of Heroes event, which runs from July 6th to August 3rd. At this event, Guardians will have the opportunity to travel to the European Aerial Zone to fight unique bosses and earn special loot and light. Upgrade Solstice Armor.

Finally, Bungie announced on August 24th that it will officially share the future of Destiny 2.

