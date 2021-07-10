Hidden Google Chrome settings that need to be changed immediately





Google Chrome is arguably the most used web browser in the world, which is why Mountain View sometimes offers it. Many different settings. In this way, all users will be able to personalize the experience in some way, making it more flexible and functional to use. This guide is very important for everyday use of the platform, so we recommend some of the Google Chrome settings to consider before other settings.

Chrome settings panel

All the settings you see are in one panel, making it easy to master ChromeIt. For this reason, we encourage you to join us immediately as the entire guide is based on this list of options.

To do this, simply click on the icon with the three dots in the upper right corner and immediately go to “Settings”. At this point, a new screen is popping up and open to anyone.

Now, in our opinion, let’s see which ones need to be changed immediately.

Turn off location notification

Each time you visit a website that can provide notifications, a pop-up request will be displayed to allow the above notifications from the website. If you don’t appreciate this service, you can do it without it by entering the settings you already accessed in the previous paragraph. If possible, disable such requests on all sites that offer it.

All you have to do is click on the “Privacy & Security” item, communicate with “Site Settings”, then “Notifications”, and finally select the preferred option: from all supported sites Allow or block all notifications, just click “Add” next to “Block” at the top of the block only and enter the URL of each site for one site, or “Agree” for only one site Click and enter the URL of the affected site or allow only the most sensitive messages Therefore, there are no consecutive alerts.

Avoid blocking ads

Google Chrome has a standard feature that allows you to block certain ads that don’t follow certain guidelines imposed by the same company.

However, in some cases, this block can make your browsing experience less smooth and enjoyable, and allow your browser to control ads based on settings and cookies.

Therefore, it is possible to remove it and make it work in your ad.

To do this, go to the normal settings screen and scroll to the bottom[詳細]Tap and[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Go to the section[コンテンツ設定],[広告]Must be selected in the order of.

Now all you have to do is activate the “Agree” toggle on the right to properly activate and unblock your ad display.

Font and size

Obviously, you can’t miss a section dedicated to managing fonts and display sizes for various elements of Chrome.

Therefore, again, it’s a good idea to access the general settings described in the first paragraph of the guide before proceeding.

When you’re done, just go to the Appearance section and click Font Size.

The size defaults to “average”, but obviously the user can manually choose what to use.

In fact, there are four possibilities within a popup: large, very large, small, and very small.

The above list is displayed when you only perform “Customize Fonts”. This is just an option to increase the font size.

On the other hand, if you want to increase or decrease the full width of your site, you need to click “+”, “-” to change the value to “Zoom” on the right, if you like.

Please check your password

Today, almost every web browser has an advanced password manager. This allows you to store everything you use most often in a secure way and use it quickly to access your private personal files when you need them.

This panel can be accessed from normal Chrome settings, but there are also dedicated sites that also support other browsers.

All you have to do is click on this link Log in with your Google account.

First of all, I will introduce an easy-to-use tool for password verification. You can use this tool to see the actual security of your access keys and to get useful tips for changing insecure keys.

In addition, Chrome will alert you in the event of a data breach on a particular website and ask you to change your login information.

Just below that is a list of websites that have a username and password.

This is very useful when you need to access it to avoid adding data from time to time manually.

Everything is done safely and quickly.To save your new password, launch each website, complete your first login, and in the notification that appears in the upper left[パスワードを保存]Click.

Finally, you can change some parameters such as the following by clicking the settings icon in the upper right corner (always the password manager website). Do not require passwords to be saved when accessing the site, remove automatic access, cancel password security alerts, export, import saved passwords.

Customize the startup page

The Chrome start page is the first way to use a browser. For this reason, it is a good idea to set it up in a convenient and practical way.

There are three modes to choose from. Open one “new tab” (show favorites and Google search above), restart from the last opened site and close, or start a predefined page or group of pages.

All of these options can be accessed from the regular settings panel. In particular, you can access it by paying attention to the “Offload” section.

Here you can select “Open new tab page” and “Continue from where you left off”. Open a specific page or group of pages and manually select where to start with the Add New Page button.

Once selected, it can also be modified via an audio “release” (or “addition”).

Send non-tracking request

To enhance user privacy, Google has introduced an activation feature in Chrome’s “Don’t Follow”. This prevents websites from collecting data and profiling users.

In this way, your data will be secure, but tips, ads, and services will not match your tastes or your tastes.

Of course, even after enabling this option, you can go back and disable it.

To do this, go to the settings panel as described in the first paragraph, scroll to the “Privacy and Security” section, click on the “Cookies and Other Site Data” item, and activate ( Or just deactivate). Options related to “Send” do not track “requests in browsing traffic”.

In this way, Chrome sends an untracked request each time you visit a web page. This request can be accepted by the site in question (of course, everything will happen soon).

Unfortunately, Google doesn’t list sites that support this feature, so it may not work in some cases.

Access to microphone and camera

When you visit a website that requires the use of a microphone and / or camera, Google Chrome sends a notification to you. You have two options: allow access to the two items, or block and deny the site. It also suspends future requests.

Even after making your selection, you can take a step back and change the options you have selected. All this can be done from the settings panel.

Once there, you need to click on the “Site Settings” item just below the “Privacy and Security” section.

At this point, after pressing the “Camera” and “Microphone” buttons, you can choose from a variety of options. Activate or deactivate Confirm before logging in. This is a request to see and change blocked and allowed sites to access your device. , Remove the previously created option from the trash can icon on the right, or[禁止]Click on the site name in the section to select[同意]Change to to allow you to use the camera and / or microphone.

Send a report to Google

You can send a Chrome error report to Google at any time. In this way, all users will contribute to the browser improvements mentioned above, and Mountain View will be able to further improve the service and reduce the problems of users who use it.

Obviously, Google will analyze all the errors it receives, see if they have already occurred, then resolve them and make new updates available.

To send new Chrome-related feedback, click on the icon with the three dots at the top[ガイド]Proceed to[問題の報告]Click on the item.

At this point, a window opens where you can add as much detail as possible about the issue, as well as screenshots, photos, email addresses, or websites.

Once the report is created, simply click Submit to confirm the submission.

Reset Chrome to default settings

Finally, if you want to revert to the default settings for all Chrome, use the reset option.

To access it, simply launch the normal settings screen and tap the “Details” item. If you’re using Windows, select Reset at the bottom, then select Reset again in the Reset and Clean section. ..

Instead, for Linux, Mac, and Chromebook users, access to the partition will need to be “reset” and will communicate with “reset to factory settings” and exit with a “reset”.

Reset affects various sections of your browser, including the default search engine, home page, tabs, and “new tabs” for pages. It also includes restricted tabs, content settings (allowing microphone, camera and other settings), cookies and data. The specified settings and theme.

