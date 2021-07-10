Details of the new Genshin Impact character





Genshin Impact is one of the most popular gacha-based games today. The maker recently succeeded in bringing a popular Twitch streamer called Lilypichu to the list of voice actors. This Twitch streamer speaks out the new character Sayu in English. It is a new character released in Genshin Impact 2.0. Incorporating such a known personality into a voice actor is a great way to create some buzz around the game. The maker brought in Aya Suzuki, who gave her voice in the Japanese version of the game with the same character.

LilyPichu Voicing Sayu in Genshin Impact

Sayu is a ninja who basically uses the power of the wind to run through the world with “Yoohoo Art: Fuuuin Dash”. The entire gaming community has been following this news since it was announced. Apart from this, there are two new characters introduced in the game. Ayaka Kami is one of them, and Erica Mendez speaks in English. This character is basically a swordfighter and has some powerful ice-based abilities like in-game elemental bursts. Apart from this, it is the archer who is the third character that appeared in Genshin Impact 2.0. This character was spoken by Jenny Yokobori in English.

Apart from this, a recent update has added many new features to the game. A new island called INzuma has been released, which is surrounded on all sides by the sea. The island is made up of six major islands, usually dominated by thunderstorms. Two new bosses have also been added to the game, including Pyro Hypostasis and Perpetual Mechanical Array. Apart from this, the manufacturer has also released a lot of free code that can be used in the game. These codes can give players rewards that they can use to control their opponents. Here are some new Genshin Impact code.

AS6BQKLY9GLD 100 Primo Gem, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore GBNA9J5H9Y4H 100 Primo Gem, 5 Heroes Wit LS6T4L9ZZ7TH 100 Primo Gem, 50,000 Mora

