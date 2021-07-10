Millions of people are facing frustrating Freeview TV glitches, but there are free ways to fix them





Freeview continues to grow in popularity, and it’s not hard to understand why. The service provides all content to businesses such as Sky and Virgin without paying high monthly subscription fees. Despite the appeal of free TV viewing, there is a Freeview issue where some users of the service are affected by annoying glitches that compromise image quality and sound quality.

These issues are due to the way antennas installed in millions of UK homes receive Freeview.

The frequencies used by some mobile services are close to those previously used to watch TV for free. This minimizes the chance that the antenna, TV, or set-top box will struggle to receive a good signal when a new cell tower is activated nearby.

Mobile networks are constantly upgrading their devices, and as they upgrade, some homes begin to suffer.

According to the latest report, Edinburgh is next to the list of major mobile upgrades and warns users that TV signals may experience noise issues and image blocking while work is in progress.

Sounds very frustrating, but if your TV suffers from these nasty problems, there’s an easy solution.

In fact, part of the UK’s largest mobile network, Restore TV offers free filters that you can install yourself to help clear your TV’s images and audio.

Restore TV says it will send a filter to the person responsible for its antenna.

Full instructions are included with the company, even for further advice online or by phone.

In most cases, applying a filter will resolve the TV interference. However, if this is not the case and you qualify, Restore TV may be able to get a technician to come home for free.

A Freeview spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “Some of the frequencies used by mobile services are close to those used by TVs, so mobile broadband services can interfere with TV signals, especially if mobile operators perform upgrades in their local environment.

If the viewer experiences new TV interference after such work, Restore TV is an independent program created to overcome the interference from the TV received through an antenna such as Freeview.

“Restore TV can broadcast a filter that prevents cellular signals from interfering with broadcast TV signals for free.”

And Ben Roome, CEO of RestoreTV, added: With improved mobile services in the UK, there is a TV restoration so that you can continue to watch TV for free. “

“In most cases, installing a filter will solve the problem, but if not, we may be able to arrange a follow-up visit by a RestoreTV technician for free, depending on suitability.”

