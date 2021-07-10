Google’s first $ 1 billion acquisition was a theft





Billionaire investor Mark Cuban famously said in October 2006 that anyone who bought YouTube was “stupid.” Cuba downplayed the company. “There’s a reason they haven’t been published yet, they’re not selling,” he said. “That’s because they’re toasting.” Cuba firmly believed that the company would be sued for oblivion because it was known as the host of copyrighted material.

So when Google acquired YouTube for $ 1.65 billion in 2006, the deal was very shocking. The price of stickers was commonly referred to as “crazy”. Google may have paid a lot to YouTube at the time, but some consider it to be the best tech deal ever. That’s why it was so important to Google.

The video was about to become king on the web

YouTube was launched in February 2005 by Steve Chen, Chad Hurley and Jawed Karim. Vimeo actually beat YouTube, but didn’t have enough money. YouTube was supported by Silicon Valley venture capital. Google Video was also a problem in practice, but as far as video destinations on the web at the time were concerned, it wasn’t a real going concern assumption.

YouTube was launched at the same time as the famous Saturday Night Live “Lazy Sunday” skit. This helped raise awareness of the video sharing site for web viewers. After that, I went to the race. By July 2006, people had uploaded 65,000 videos per day, with videos viewed 100 million times per day. In 2011, these numbers reached 48 hours of content uploads per minute and 3 billion views per day. Today, the numbers are staggering. YouTube uploads 500 hours of content per minute and has 2.3 billion monthly visitors. It’s a huge thing on the web. In fact, it’s the second most visited website online after Google itself.

500 hours of content is uploaded to YouTube every minute.

User-generated content is central to YouTube’s success. Anyone can post videos on YouTube. (Check out the Android Authority’s YouTube channel!) Advertising agency Google knew that YouTube videos could be monetized. We then chose to share that revenue with content creators, resulting in higher quality content. It also led to the creation of YouTube superstars. Creators such as PewDiePie, Little Nastya, and Dude Perfect have attracted tens of millions of subscribers and generated tens of millions of dollars in revenue and revenue.

Number game

YouTube’s own revenue has grown rapidly. Google purchased YouTube for $ 1.65 billion in 2006. Revenues reached $ 800 million in 2010 and increased to $ 19.8 billion by 2020. That’s about 10% of Google’s parent company Alphabet’s total revenue of $ 182 billion that year. What is unclear is how much YouTube will make a profit.

Google certainly doesn’t share the cost details of running a huge YouTube. Consider only storage requirements. The number of servers needed to host all these videos would be a significant waste of Alphabet’s finances. Then there’s all the cash that Google shares with top creators. Many of them are millionaires.

Google wasn’t always that lucky. Google is famous for paying Motorola Mobility $ 12.5 billion in 2012. It then sold the company to Lenovo for $ 2.91 billion, recording a huge loss of $ 9.6 billion. Google also boosted its Pixel smartphone business by paying $ 1.1 billion to certain assets of smartphone maker HTC in 2017. It’s unclear what return on investment Google received from that particular purchase. Other over $ 1 billion acquisitions of Google include $ 3.2 billion in DoubleClick in 2007, $ 1 billion in Waze in 2013, $ 3.2 billion in Nest Labs in 2014, and $ 2.6 billion in Looker in 2019. Includes $ 2.1 billion in Fitbit in 2021. As an existing product family, unfortunately the company does not provide a detailed breakdown of individual business unit performance in its quarterly earnings statement.

Dorador bill, y’all

What we know is that The Baby Shark Dance is the most watched video on YouTube as of March 2021 and has been played 8.5 billion times. This is a lot of opportunities for Google to advertise and make money.

YouTube could be worth as much as $ 300 billion if spun out as an independent company. That’s about 18% of Alphabet’s current market capitalization of $ 1.67 trillion. From that perspective, the initial $ 1.65 billion acquisition cost was a theft.

