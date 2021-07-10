Great tech story from the whole web this week (until July 10th)





artificial intelligence

Do I need to install billions of transistors on a chip? Let AI do it Wired “Google, Nvidia, etc. are training dark art algorithms to design semiconductors used to run artificial intelligence programs …. This is what companies are more powerful in less time. It should help you create an efficient blueprint. “

Digital media

AI voice actors are more humane than ever and ready to hire Karen Hao | MIT Technology Review “The new wave of startups uses deep learning to digital assistants, video game characters, corporate videos We’re building synthetic voice actors for …. Companies have licensed these voices so they can say whatever they need to do. Just type text into the voice engine and you’re good to go. A crisp audio clip with natural sounding performance is spooled. “

Augmented reality

Five years after Pokemon went, it’s Metaverse Steven Levy’s time | Wired “Yes, it’s a pandemic to commemorate Pokemon Go’s 5th anniversary and its launch. The phenomenon is Google, the company behind the game, called Niantic. It was a milestone not only for the sect of the game, but also for the general digital world. PokmonGo was the first very popular implementation of the up-and-coming technology of the time, augmented reality, which gave us the techno. A preview of what experts now believe is the next big thing. “

space

Startups Go Beyond Earth Erin Woo | The New York Times “Investors are investing more in space technology than ever before. Space startups will raise more than $ 7 billion in 2020, according to space analytics firm BryceTech. Raised twice as much as it was just two years ago …. According to many executives, analysts and investors, the boom is that the country as well as private companies develop space technology and bring products into space. It’s partly facilitated by advances that make things affordable. “

environment

The new fabric passively cools whatever it covers, including YouJohn Timmer | Ars Technica “Without Energy, [passive cooling] The material draws heat from what it covers and radiates it into space. Most of these efforts focus on building materials with the goal of creating a roof that can keep the building cooler than the surrounding air a few degrees. But now, China-based teams have adopted the same principle and applied it to fabrics to create the best that keeps users about 3 ° C lower than other methods. “

Science

NASA Supports Search for Alien Megastructures Daniel Overhouse | Supercluster “For the first time in history, the American space agency officially sponsors the search for alien megastructures.” To support this. We recommend that you get NASA funding. ” [UC Berkeley’s Steve] Croft. “We used NASA’s mission to achieve NASA’s goal of exploring life in space, but it’s less expensive for NASA than some studies of biosignatures. I was doing that through a technical signature search.

Robotics

Boston Dynamics, BTS, Ballet: Robotics’ Next Action Sydney Sky Better | Wired “Boston Dynamics dance robots are currently being pushed into the spectacle of the brand, but I’m consistently advancing the company’s choreography In the hands of the artist, these machines have become very expressive through performance. Boston Dynamics is a company that takes dance seriously, and according to its blog post, ” We use choreography as a form of highly accelerated lifecycle testing of hardware.

innovation

The rise of “ARPA-everything” and what it means for Science Jeff Tollefson | Nature “DARPA is obsessed with the innovations that DARPA has nurtured in the United States, and governments around the world, including Europe and Japan, are government agencies within their borders. An attempt was made to duplicate …. Scientists who studied the DARPA model said it would work if applied properly, with the “ARPA-able” problem on the right. However, duplicating DARPA recipes is not easy. “

automation

Do you have a driver? No problem, this is an indie autonomous challenge Gregory Reporter | Ars Technica “In many ways, the upcoming contest is the spiritual successor to the DARPA Grand Challenge, a robot race in the early 2000s …” If I can regain the excitement of the challenge ” [ESN’s president and CEO] Paul Mitchell went on to say, “And if you apply it to really challenging edge use cases like high-speed racing, it’s a leap from where it’s needed to help us realize our autonomous future. You can.”

