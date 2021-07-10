Resident Evil Village cramps solved-pirated





The PC port in Resident Evil Village wasn’t badly optimized, but it didn’t satisfy many players either. Even the owners of the more expensive graphics card models had the same “microtwitch” as those who played with minimally supported hardware, but unfortunately this hasn’t been improved with the official game update. It was.

Some people have been able to mitigate the situation with a variety of tricks, such as removing the graphics card and reinserting it into a PCI slot, or installing an older version of the driver. However, the most effective repair seems to have been done in a pirated game. ..

Basically, initial testing shows that piracy protection is likely to be the number one cause of problematic performance of games on PC. This is not the first case. As I’ve seen many times before, publishers seem willing to risk negative publicity with this practice in exchange for the game being unavailable to pirates during the first few months of sale.

The case of Resident Evil Village on PC was specific because the game was reported to have used a dual piracy protection system. This had a negative impact on game performance for some slower and older processors.

Now that the same protection has been breached, it’s still unclear whether the Capcom team will remove the piracy protection for players who have legally acquired the game. Previous experience has shown that it was possible because Denuvo protection was removed from PC versions of games such as Resident Evil 3, Devil May Cry 5, and Monster Hunter World.

Also note that even if you experience performance issues on your PC, game sales are very strong, with 4.5 million copies sold in just nine weeks. If you want to know more about it, we have covered the sale more deeply in this article. And since that DLC is still around, we’ll see if everything is fixed by then.

