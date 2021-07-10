Is it suitable for children?





I don’t know if you saw my scored reviews, but I absolutely loved Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. I tried to find some flaws to make my review look like it wasn’t a straightforward love letter … but I couldn’t find anything I didn’t like. So it definitely passed my test. Then install it on two Switch Lites owned by my kid and see how it works.

Just in case, I have two children. Malcolm, a novice reader at the age of 5, and Damian, at the age of 7, broke all the books in this house, including my college textbooks.

Well, before we get started, let me point out the obvious. Monster Hunter games are all about hunting monsters. They can be big and scary creatures and you are hitting them with a sword and a hammer. Or, when placed in our home, this game is a kind of “combat”, so if you’re avoiding the more aggressive games I usually play, I recommend skipping this But listen first.

Unlike most Monster Hunter titles, this game actually plays very close to Pokemon. This is a timerless turn-based combat system that requires an understanding of rock-paper-scissors-like combat mechanisms. One of the reasons I decided to let the kids play this was because I felt it was good to solve the puzzles by letting the kids see the behavior of the monsters and choose the right one. And the progress of the challenge is really good.

For example, combat mechanics include a choice of “speed,” “power,” or “technical” attacks. Depending on what the attacking monster chooses, this will trigger the rock-paper-scissors battle mentioned above. In this battle, speed strikes force, force strikes technology, and technology strikes speed.

It’s really easy at first. Creatures that look big, slow and powerful always do a power attack, and small creatures that look like raptors always speed up. Eventually, you’ll come across something like the menacing Zamtrios (think of a four-legged shark), which usually makes technical attacks. But sometimes it is covered in ice armor and focuses on speed attacks, or inflates like strange balloons and focuses on power attacks.

Damian jumped into the mechanics of the fight and was frustrated when he lost, but was hyped when he understood the pattern of what defeated him and returned for revenge. Malcolm was a little more frustrated and sometimes came to the point where he had to settle down a little further.

The game also had a lot of stories and was fun. Peaceful communities provide help and support and work together for the common good. It wasn’t a concern for me to show to the kids. And adjacent to how to train your dragon and how to train your dragon in terms of villains and plot dramas, it never gets miserable. And all the while Navirow, the same mysterious cat-like creature that helped the hero of the previous game, joins you. With all the cutscenes completely aloud, Navirow is pleased to be identified by your children as one thing and one thing … Meowth.

seriously. If Meowth didn’t sound like he lived in Queens for most of his life, then Meowth is Meowth. Look at these antiques:

Or, in this scene, I hope the kids don’t quote at least once an hour since it happened.

But outside of the characters and the occasional easy wordplay, the game itself doesn’t carry on the cartoonish look, and to be honest, it really looks great. The world is still as beautiful as many other Monster Hunter titles, and just walking around is an absolute pleasure. Here we are taking a walk through the landscape to provide ideas about the large open world and its visual state.

The world is huge, but as you can see in the video, there’s a big orange waypoint that guides you, as well as a constant map showing where to go, so my kid won’t get lost. Almost impossible The direction of the next story beat.

If you had to post a concern about a game for parents, it comes from two things, surprisingly, not violence itself.

For one, some monsters are a little scary. Malcolm definitely thought about some of the monsters they encountered one or two nights. Damian looked cool with them, so these are the dealer’s choices. But when they hatch like my baby Nargakuga here, they look cute:

It doesn’t sound like Adam Sandler’s recent Italian vacation SNL commercial, but … * Ahem * … The same Nargacuga, who looks cute in the nest, attacks other monsters violently with red glowing eyes at night. It will be Nargakuga. Do you understand what I’m trying to say?

Therefore, the discretion of the viewer is recommended.

The second is a very complex message.

The world of Monster Hunter Stories is based on a remote village where you’ve learned how to coexist with monsters, allowing you to train monsters as a companion to “Monsty”. It’s very similar to the remote villages of How to Train Your Dragon. But in How to Train Your Dragon, when they ride these dragons, use them to kill other dragons, and use some of those dragons to make dead dragon-like weapons and armor. Please try to imagine. Do you know

It’s a statement to respect life … until the blacksmith tells you that you need to collect like 13 of a particular species. Obviously, the game doesn’t show that bits or bits are deleted when they are deleted, or I can imagine a horrifying pile of waste, but it’s definitely a mixed message and a simple screen shot.

She talks about a large defeated shark beast.

Overall, I think the game is great. The story never becomes miserable, moves at a casual pace, and is easy to understand and learn as long as the child understands reading to beginners. Some monsters are a little scary, but beyond that, the game tries to keep it really light and plays like a Pokemon.

Fortunately, if you or your kid wants to try it first, there’s a demo on the EShop, but if you think your kid can handle monster designs, this is a play to watch. I think it will be one of the absolutely fun things for your kids to play.

