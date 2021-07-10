The Samsung Bixby Update shows off the skills that Apple Siri and the Google Assistant had.





The Samsung Bixby update brings features that bring it closer to other compatible products such as Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant.

(Photo by David Becker / Getty Images) Las Vegas, Nevada-January 8: Participants will be Bixby at the Samsung booth during CES 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check for compatible devices. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade fair, will be held until January 11th, with approximately 4,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 180,000 attendees.

Yes, Bixby is still alive and showing off new skills that improve the overall user experience.

Virtual assistants dedicated to Korean giant devices aren’t as popular as Siri, Google Assistant, or even Alexa on Amazon, but Samsung still cares about it, according to XDA Developers.

In the early days of the Virtual Assistant, Samsung’s flagship phones even had a Bixby button that other Apple iPhones and Google Pixels didn’t have.

The latest update, first discovered by Sam Mobile, proved that Bixby wouldn’t go anywhere.

Samsung Bixby Update: Google Assistant Features

The latest update introduces a major Bixby design change. This is familiar to Google Assistant users. When you call the virtual assistant, it no longer occupies the entire screen like Siri does.

The result of the user’s query pops up only the more compact tile prompt under the interface, similar to Google’s Virtual Assistant. In particular, the answer is only displayed for at least 15 seconds. However, you can adjust the default settings to a longer time if the user so desires.

Google Assistance has recently caused controversy after an Indian press announced that it allowed the virtual assistant to record audio without being called.

Samsung Bixby Update: Siri Features

Bixby, on the other hand, has another familiar feature. This time around, Apple’s Siri is a sporting skill — a personalized recommendation feature.

Bixby users on the updated settings page[PersonalizedBixby]All you have to do is enable the option. The new feature works by collecting user settings and providing relevant recommendations.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S21: Bixby Voice Unlock Spark Rumors It may come soon-is it safe and secure?

Samsung Bixby Update: Additional Features

According to GSMArena, Samsung’s Virtual Assistant makes the Bixby setup process even easier and less hassle.

With this update, the default voice training part is let go and users need to shout the magic word “Hi Bixby” at least five times.

Bixby continued to recognize your voice, but it’s now an optional feature. Therefore, by default, users are not prompted to greet the virtual assistant a couple of times.

Elsewhere, speculation has circulated that Samsung 3D virtual assistants have made rounds on the Internet, and Bixby is giving way to a more sophisticated counterpart called Sam.

