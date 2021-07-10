NASSCOM CoE Launches Healthcare Innovation Challenge 2.0





New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI / NewsVoir): NASSCOM Center of Excellence CoE’s own initiative-IoT AI-MeitY initiative with state government launches today’s Healthcare Innovation Challenge (HIC) after the successful first edition of the Healthcare Innovation Challenge (HIC) We will work on HIC) 2.0.

Our unique initiative aims to address the challenges faced by healthcare providers when adopting digital technology. Use case sponsors include several HIC2 hospitals and some new hospitals that are trying to work with CoE for digital transformation.

This year has been a year of change for Indian health care, especially medical technology. Initiatives such as the Healthcare Innovation Challenge are driving the digital agenda of India’s healthcare infrastructure to make it more resilient and competitive. We support government efforts to prepare for the future. Digital Technology Solutions for Physicians Patients such as telemedicine and remote counsel have medical access to the Indian pandemic hinterland. By using a database approach to enable new technologies, CoE will enable further innovation and deliver affordable services anywhere in the country. “Saurabh Gaur said. , IAS, co-secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

HIC’s primary objectives include driving operational excellence by enabling management process automation and clinical workflow digitization through the adoption of digital technology solutions. Enables healthcare providers to identify use cases, drive programs, and curate and evaluate innovative technology-driven solutions for specific use cases. ..

In this edition, healthcare providers across the country are invited to recommend use cases according to the needs of their digital solutions. HIC2 Partner Hospitals include KIMS Health, Mahajan Imaging, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center, Sankara Netralaya, Zydus Hospitals.

In this edition of HIC, healthcare providers transform radiation reports and images into multimedia files, centralized remote radiation reports, home care monitoring solutions, digital clinical assistants for integration with legacy EHR, and AI-based cancer. I can do it. It has been nominated for use cases such as diagnostics. OT automation.

After being recommended by a partner hospital, the solution application will be invited at the pan-Indian level. In the first edition of HIC, 125 applications were received from various solution providers across India and up to 23 applications were pre-screened by the CoE team. The pre-screened application was presented to the jury’s panelists. Three judges were created among 25 key stakeholders from 18 medical institutions, including diagnostic chains for hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and medical technology companies. At the finale, winners, runners-up and other special mentions were announced.

The event was attended by key figures such as AHPI Director Girdhar Gyani, GE Healthcare India Vice President of Digital Engineering Girish Raghavan, SUM Institute of Medical Science Director Dr. Jayshankar Das, and Sanofi Director Kavita Lamlor. .. Debashish Roy, Head of Digital and Strategic Initiatives, Abbott, Dr Anil Kukreja, Vice President-Medical and Regulatory, Astra Zeneca, Manu Gupta, Vice President-IT, Cadila Pharma, Ashutosh Inamdar, Senior General Manager-Strategy, Lupin, Ishaq Quadri, Vice President of HIMSS India Branch, Chandra Mouli CIO, Sankara Nethralaya, JP Dwivedi, CIO, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, Manish Kumar Rai, Head IT, Zydus Hospitals, Sreeni Venugopal, Group Chief Information Officer, KIMS Health, Dr Vasanth Venugopal, Consultant Radiologist, Chief Information Officer of Mahajan Imaging.

NASSCOM Center of Excellence-IoTAI is the largest collaborative innovation platform in new robot technology for IoT, analytics, AI / ML, AR / VR and digital transformation. The main purpose of the CoE is to enable Indian Deep-Tech Startups companies to leverage cutting-edge technology to build market-ready products.

Through its startup program, CoE aims to develop talented people in the industry by facilitating incubation, financing, acceleration, industry connectivity and mentoring in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. NASSCOM CoE was founded in July 2016 as part of MeitY’s Digital Indie Initiative with the goal of supporting innovative start-ups with emerging technologies. NASSCOM CoE-IoT has centers in Bangalore, Gurgaon and Gandina Garbisag.

