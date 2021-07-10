Get these great new AirPods Pro alternative earphones for just $ 35





Edifier TWS330NB earphones are also available in black.

David Carnoy / CNET

I’ve been testing some new budgets truly wirelessly and came across this deal with the new Edifier TWS 330NB. This is an instant 30% off coupon from one Amazon seller discounting to just over $ 35. This is a great deal to get with a great pair of “cheap” true wireless earphones. Note that they sell for $ 60 on another Amazon product page-yes, it’s a bit confusing, but the two products look the same.

The TWS 330NB bud doesn’t have a sensor that automatically pauses music when you remove it from your ear, but it does have very good sound quality, proper active noise canceling with transparent mode, and solid voice calls ( There are three). Each bud microphone for noise canceling and noise reduction during a call).

The best cheap true wireless earphones under $ 100 in 2021

They fit my ears well-they are essentially clones of the AirPods Pro-and the touch controls are a bit limited, but programmable using the Edifier Connect app for iOS and Android (touch sensitivity). You can also set the level of). They have an IP54 rating. In other words, it is drip-proof and dust-proof, and battery life is rated as 4 hours when noise canceling is on and 5 hours when noise canceling is off (medium volume level). That’s fine, but if you charge it, it will be charged two more times.

I don’t think this deal will last long as the seller’s supply seems to be limited, but if you’re looking for cheap buds to make a lot of money, it’s worth it at this price.

