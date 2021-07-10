Google Keep will allow designer-created background images to be used for notes





Google Keep is arguably the best Google service in existence, but Im is very biased. Obviously, Gmail, search, maps, etc. are at the core of the company’s user experience, but Keep has become something I use on a daily basis for virtually everything. Some people use it for tasks instead of Google Tasks. To be honest, everything works better than tasks, but now that tasks are now in sync with the calendar, they have two clear purposes.

With a new update to Keep, you can use more than the standard color palette for your notes. On the workspace blog, Google yesterday announced that it will begin allowing users in all workspace hierarchies. Even users with a personal Google account can choose from a series of designer-created images as a background for their Keep notes. To do that, you need to run the app on your Android or iOS device, which means that you also need to deploy it to Chromebook users. This surprised me at first, and I still can’t do that on my Pixel 4, but it should be a matter of time before the update is pushed to most people through the Play Store.

When you see the ability to set a custom image on a sticky note, press and hold the note or tap the note to select the palette icon and select the new background image option instead of selecting the standard color. Google says it should be available in both rapid and scheduled release domains at the same time within two weeks. The same applies to GSuite Basic and GSuite for Business, as well as regular Google account holders.

To maintain readability in the text of the memo, I think the images created by these designers are very specially created so that they do not get in the way of the information. That said, it’s an alternative to the flat color option, so it definitely occupies the space behind the text, rather than just attaching it to a note like a standard image file. Do you use designer images or make your notes as clear as possible? It’s been a long time since we saw Keep’s notable updates, and we hope that Google will continue to touch services that it has ignored over the last few years. Who knows, and will probably eventually receive this update for the web app as well!

