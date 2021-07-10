Funding Cases – TechCrunch





Albert Wenger Contributor

Digital technology has disrupted the structure of the market with unprecedented breadth and scale. Today, yet another wave of innovation is emerging. It is the decarbonization of the world economy.

The government still lacks the beliefs needed to truly fight the climate crisis, but the overall direction is clear. European carbon prices have risen from less than $ 10 to more than $ 50 per ton. Shell was handed an overwhelming defeat by a Dutch court. A major power outage in Texas earlier this year revealed vulnerabilities in existing energy supplies, even in highly industrialized countries. In order to achieve decarbonization, it is necessary to urgently invest in the development and deployment of reliable and clean power generation technology.

Foresighted investors understand this. Global investment in low-carbon technologies rose to $ 500 billion in 2020, according to Bloomberg. Renewable energy accounted for about $ 300 billion, followed by transportation electrification ($ 140 billion) and heating ($ 50 billion).

But we remain far from the finish line. According to the International Energy Agency, global CO2 emissions this year are expected to increase by 1.5 billion tonnes above 2020 levels. And more than 80% of the world’s energy consumption is still made up of coal, oil and gas.

Fusion, the process of powering the stars, may be the cleanest source of energy for humankind.

Therefore, we need to continue to support new technologies with breakthrough potential. Especially promising is nuclear fusion. Fusion, the process of powering the stars, may be the cleanest source of energy for humankind. We are already indirectly harvesting the power of fusion through solar energy. If you can build a fusion reactor, you will always have an on version, regardless of weather conditions.

But why isn’t there any funding fusion when we still don’t know how to do it? First of all, this is not a suggestion for either. We can afford to build renewable energy and investigate new forms of energy production at the same time. The latter is because it requires a relatively small amount of money, at least in this early stage of development. The U.S. government’s latest plan is to spend $ 174 billion over 10 years just to electrify car transport, so it seems feasible to invest $ 2 billion to build a fusion power plant. ..

Second, we need much more electricity than ever before. Global demand for carbon-free energy sources will triple by 2050 due to increasing urbanization, electrification of industrial processes, loss of biodiversity and increased energy consumption in emerging markets. ..

Third, the required assistive technology has made great strides. Superconducting magnets for magnetic confinement approaches to fusion will be much cheaper, lasers for inertial confinement fusion will be much more powerful, and advances in materials science will make nanostructured targets available. It is now possible to use a whole new fusion approach like this. Low neutron fuel pB11.

Thankfully, entrepreneurial efforts from world-class teams to build fusion are increasing. Today, at least 25 startups around the world are targeting fusion and are tackling the problem with a wide range of technologies. According to Crunchbase, investment in private fusion companies around the world increased tenfold in 2020 to nearly $ 1 billion.

The benefits of successful fusion are almost unlimited. The clean energy generation market represents a trillion dollar opportunity. According to the Materials Research Society, an estimated 26 TW primary energy capacity will need to be built globally between 2030 and 2050 to meet the growing global energy demand. With just 1 TW of capacity, it will generate $ 300 billion in revenue, with a 15% market share from 2030 to 2050, with annual revenue of over $ 1 trillion.

We need a lot of shots here. That’s why Susan Danziger and I have already personally invested in three different fusion startups (Zap Energy and Avalanche in the US and Marvel Fusion in Germany).

But what motivates us is not primarily the economic upside potential. There is an opportunity to make an indelible difference in the history of mankind. If even a small portion of the vast wealth accumulated by entrepreneurs and investors over the last few decades is invested here, the chances of a successful merger increase dramatically. As a result, much more investment is possible from both venture funds and governments.

Now is the time to fully tackle decarbonization. Financing with its groundbreaking potential must be part of that effort.

