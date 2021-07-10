OnePlus Buds Pro is here to sign up for testing





OnePlus is having a busy year. Not only is the company preparing to launch its fourth handset this year, the OnePlus Nord 2, but it’s also revealed that a new set of wireless earphones is under development. In addition, we are looking for volunteers to test both them and Nord2.

It was revealed on the OnePlus Lab website that the company simply mentions the product name, Buds Pro.

It may not be that many, but you can still guess quite a lot. It clearly refers to the advanced version of the $ 79 OnePlus Buds. This is the set of true wireless earphones we gave when we gave it a 3.5 star. I reviewed it a year ago.

Importantly, in other wireless earphones, the word “professional” is used to indicate the presence of active noise canceling (ANC). Since this is the case for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and AirPods Pro, OnePlus may do something similar to the Buds Pro, but the new version is also expected to improve muddy sound quality and comfort.

OnePlus hasn’t announced a release date for Buds Pro, but testers will soon get the product, raising expectations for a wide range of imminent releases. According to the company, application for the exam will end on July 17, successful applicants will be announced on July 21, and the product will arrive on the already confirmed “launch event date” on July 22.

How to sign up for a OnePlus Buds Pro test

Applying for testing with OnePlus Buds Pro and Nord2 is very easy, and the site confirms that testers can hold the product. However, the application is not a guarantee of choice and is far from a free ride. OnePlus states that testers are selected based on “photographing and writing skills.”

This means that you shouldn’t expect too much, coupled with the fact that the company has only 20 test devices (10 Nord2 handset and 10 OnePlus Buds Pro).

Nonetheless, here’s how to apply it to the OnePlus Buds Pro test:

Go to the OnePlus Lab website. Scroll down to “The Lab-Buds Pro Edition”[適用]Press the button. Fill out the application form. Most of them have multiple choices and require minimal text entry, but there are sections where you need to write a technical review (up to 10,000 characters) or link to a previously published work.

The deadline is July 17, and OnePlus will take eight days to review the application before announcing the selected testers at the July 21 community forum.

