Lenovo has announced a removable Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 PC for the Indian market.





Lenovo, a leading Chinese PC maker, recently announced a new PC for the Indian market. The new devices are the Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3i removable PCs, aimed at students and the average PC user.

By the way, the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is the company’s first Yoga branded Windows tablet and also comes with a removable Bluetooth keyboard. IdeaPad Duet 3i, on the other hand, is aimed at students with an affordable option.

The device’s design clearly draws inspiration from the lineup of Microsoft Surface tablets with a removable and adjustable kickstand on the back. According to specifications, the Yoga Duet 7i will be available on the latest 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with Intel Xe graphics. The device is also supported with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.22242 PCIe 3.04 NVMe SSD.

Other specifications include the tablet coming with a Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a 450 nit bright 13-inch WQHD (21601350) IPS panel. The display also supports 10-point multi-touch. The specifications listed by Lenovo also suggest that the device comes with Dolby Vision and 100% sRGB.

Introducing the IdeaPad Duet 3i, this device is equipped with classroom essentials and is Lenovo’s first IdeaPad PC with a removable form factor. It also supports Lenovo Digital Pen, making it easy for students to take notes and get the most out of a full-featured, lightweight PC.

The device is powered by Intel Celeron N4020 and is integrated with Intel UHD Graphics 600. Processing tasks are supported with 4GB DDR4 memory and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The device also features a 10.3-inch WUXGA (19201200) IPS display with 340 nit brightness and 10-point multi-touch support.

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is priced at 79,999 ($ ​​1072) and the IdeaPad Duet 3i is priced at 29,999 ($ ​​402). These will be available throughout India through Lenovo.com, Amazon India, and other online partner platforms after noon on July 12.

Buy Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i: https: //fas.st/2IoIx

Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i: https: //fas.st/8WA6vS

