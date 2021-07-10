United Arab Emirates announces coder training campaign with technology giant Google and Amazon





The United Arab Emirates has signed a contract with major tech giants, including Google and Amazon, to train 100,000 young people in computer programming.

Dubai vice president and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced an agreement with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, LinkedIn, Nvidia and Facebook on Saturday.

Within five years, he trained 100,000 programmers and coders, set up 1,000 digital companies, boosted the Emirates economy, and provided government support for startups from 1.5 billion dirhams ($ 410 million). We want to increase it to 4 billion dirhams.

Launched national programs for coders on Google, Microsoft, Amazon AWS, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia, Facebook, trained 100,000 coders, established 1,000 globalized technology companies, from Dh1 Aims to increase startup investment in Cisco. .5-4 ​​billion dirhams, Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

“The new program represents a new step towards establishing a digital economy. The world is changing rapidly, and the fast-growing digital economy creates new types of jobs. Prosperity in an ever-evolving world. To be ready, you need to be ready to deal with it quickly. New trends. “

The United Arab Emirates will host 10 “hackathon” competitions that bring together elite programmers for events in the United Arab Emirates.

The ability to write code, develop computer software and build mobile applications is one of the most sought after skills in the global employment market of the future.

Some traditional jobs will be lost in the coming years due to technological advances, but thousands of industries will be created.

It is estimated that there will be 23 million coders worldwide in 2018 and will increase to 28 million by 2023.

In 2017, Sheikh Mohammed announced a campaign called 1 Million Arab Coders to train young people in coding. This is the “language of the future”. The plan, led by the Think Tank Dubai Future Foundation, aims to equip young people with the work skills needed by the future employment market.

According to a survey by Monster, one of the world’s largest recruitment portals, the demand for information technology skills and qualifications is “very high.” This is higher than the engineering rating of “medium” and the scientific qualification of “medium to low.”

It estimates that global employment has increased by 10% in 10 years, potentially millions of employment, and today’s median salary is $ 90,000 per year.

Employers in this sector most commonly want to hire candidates who can program, create, or manage Oracle, Javascript, C +++, and Apache Hadoop.

Many people who play the role of coding and programmers have reportedly changed jobs to embark on specialized courses and do not necessarily have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in college. It gives hope to many who are considering changing jobs.

Youth YouTuber Program

The program will be announced over a two-week period and will cover the following topics:

-Learning, scripting, storytelling, basic shots

-Master camera presence and advanced scripting

-Defeat the algorithm and reach your core audience

Angami started: December 2011 Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun Base: Beirut and Dubai Sector: Entertainment Size: 85 Employees Stage: Series C Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samen Capital

1971: The year music changed everything

Director: Asif Kapadia

4/5

