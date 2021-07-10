Top Story: Rumors of iPhone 13 and 14, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro





The rumored season in the middle of this year is in full swing, and this week we’ll see many reports on the upcoming iPhone 13, as well as next year’s iPhone 14, 2022 iPad Pro lineup and the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro.

Research commissioned by Facebook has also argued that Apple and Google’s pre-installed apps dominate their use on their respective platforms. Read below for more information on these stories and more.

All iPhone 14 models may have a 120Hz ProMotion display

Rumor has it that only two iPhone 13 Pro models will have a 120Hz “ProMotion” display this year.

In March, reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that at least some iPhone 14 models, like some of Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, would abandon the notch and adopt a hole-punch display. The iPhone 13 is rumored to have a larger wireless charging coil, probably for reverse wireless charging.

According to reporter and leaker Max Weinbach, the iPhone 13 model features a large wireless charging coil under the back glass to improve thermal management, increase wattage, and even the long-awaited reverse wireless charging feature. It will be installed.

Reverse wireless charging of the iPhone has been rumored for several years, but this feature has not yet been realized. Earlier this year, an FCC filing from Apple revealed that the iPhone 12 model may have an inactive reverse charge feature.The redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are on track for mass production in the third quarter.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to start mass production of the next redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with a mini LED display in the third quarter of this year.

Rumor has it that production will begin in late September, and at the end of that period, perhaps in October, new machines will be introduced that are a bit off the launch of the iPhone 13 in the traditional September launch window. There is. .. Apple is likely to debut next-generation 3nm chip technology with the 2022 iPad Pro

Apple will reportedly launch a new iPad next year with a processor based on TSMC’s next-generation 3nm process, resulting in improved performance and power efficiency.

If the report is accurate, it’s probably the second time Apple has debuted a new chip technology on the iPad before the iPhone in the last few years. In September 2020, about a month before the iPhone 12 lineup was announced on the same chip, the 4th generation iPad Air was announced on the A14 Bionic chip.

The 2022 iPad Pro lineup is rumored to see mini LED display technology extended to include 11-inch models from the current 12.9-inch model.

The large new iPad Pro could finally replace the laptop

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has engineers and designers looking for future iPad models with larger display sizes that could be released in the coming years. The current iPad Pro is available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

Increasing the display size further blurs the line between the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro is available on displays up to 16 inches. However, some customers continue to be confused by the iPad OS software platform. Apple calls Facebook-backed research on pre-installed apps a “serious flaw.”

According to a survey commissioned by Facebook, most of the apps used by iPhone users are created by Apple. However, an Apple spokeswoman argued that the methodology of the investigation was “serious in many ways”.

