ChaTech Announces TechX Excellence Awards Finalists and Career Movements in Chattanooga





ChaTech announces finalists for TechX Excellence Awards

The Chattanooga Technology Council has selected the finalists of the 2nd Annual Technology Excellence Awards to recognize local companies for their outstanding involvement, achievements and achievements in the Chattanooga Technology Community.

“Because of the pandemic, most IT professionals work remotely for over a year away from their colleagues, continue to solve business problems and keep the company productive,” said Carla Askonas, executive director of ChaTech. Mr. says. “ChaTech is excited to celebrate the achievements of many creative and wise people in very difficult times.”

Of the 62 nominations, the finalists selected for the TechX Award are:

* CxO of the Year finalists honoring technology executives for innovation, management and public services are Steve Hitchings of Kenco Logistics, Elya Kurktch of Unum and Brent Messer of Chattanooga.

* The finalists of the Data Analysis Leader of the Year are Tanya Mathur from TVA, Tim Moreland from Chattanooga, and Neal Potter from EPB.

* The finalists of the Early Innovator Award are Spot of Cortina Health, Future Capital of Future Capital, Safe Power Network of Hayden Data Systems, and Materials Intelligent Catalog Assistant of TVA.

* Infrastructure leaders or engineer of the year finalists are Jason Flis from Kenco Logistics, Shannon Hastings from Rhinogram, and Samuel Neff from Kenco Logistics.

* IT Champion for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion finalists are Kimberly Park of BlueCrossBlueShield, Tennessee, Brenda Hoyle of Stratera Technologies, and Kelly Nuckolls of InfoSystems.

* IT Team of the Year finalists are End User Services by Blue Cross Blue Shield, Tennessee, Kenco Logistics IT Team, and Enterprise Analytics by TVA.

* For the Technology Company of the Year, the finalists are CMAC Inc., Freightwaves, and Skuid.

* The finalists of the Unsung Tech Hero of the Year are Jennifer Edwards of Kenco Logistics, Rachael Sauceman of Full Media, and Dwight Watt of Georgia Northwestern Technical College.

* The finalists of this year’s most influential projects are EPB’s HCS EdConnect, SIGNiX’s Remote Online Notarization, and TVA’s Materials Intelligent Catalog Assistant.

* For software developers / engineers or leaders of the year, the finalists are Benjy Benton of Kenco Logistics, Don Johnson of Kenco Logistics, and Anna Sherman of Zillion.

Winners will be announced at a virtual celebration on Wednesday, August 18th at noon.

Q Strategies adds Amanda Ellis as marketing manager

Amanda Ellis / Contribution Photo

Amanda Ellis, a former Marketing and Communications Manager at the Chattanooga Regional Chamber of Commerce, has joined Q Strategies as Senior Marketing and Communications Manager.

“Amanda brings a wide range of public relations and marketing skills to the company,” said Kelly Allen, Managing Director of Q Strategies. “Deeply rooted in Chattanooga’s business community, she adds great local knowledge and a broad understanding of the industry to her team. It’s important for clients to work with someone who is a leader in public relations and community building relationships. is.”

In her diverse role at the Chamber, Ellis manages the Chamber’s Business Trends magazine and the ChattanoogaTrend.com website, giving thousands of readers economic development news and local business profiles. And so on. She also joined the team that made the Chattanooga region the best place for business and made the impression of billions of national media.

Ellis is currently chair of the Lookout Chapter of the American Public Relations Association, a leading communications organization in the Chattanooga region. She graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a bachelor’s degree in corporate communications.

Rikel Barrott joins Bridge Management Group

Rikel Barrott / Contribution Photo

Rikel Barrott has joined the Bridge Property Management Group as a commercial real estate agent for sale and leasing. He works with investors and small businesses in the Greater Chattanooga region.

Ballot has a degree in Business and Construction Management and has been involved in industry and construction sales for 12 years.

— Edited by Brandi Dixon

Information about new hires, promotions and business awards should be sent to onthemove @ timesfreepress.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesfreepress.com/news/business/aroundregion/story/2021/jul/10/business-digest-july-11/550084/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos