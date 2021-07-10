Celebrate VALORANT’s 1st Anniversary by Knowing How Bad You Are in the Game





Source: Riot Games

Riot Games is celebrating VALORANT’s first anniversary with amazing players, looking back at the time they played tactical shooters.

This email was a surprise to most players as it was sent without further warning. Only Riot accounts that selected email communication received the surprise email. But instead of the usual news and offers, this time VALORANT fans have gained interesting insights into the first year of gameplay.

What is the VALORANT year of the review email?

Didn’t you receive one of these amazing summaries? This is what was included in the email.

The upper section shows the number of matches won, the average kill / death / assist (KDA) ratio, and the total damage points dealt. Under each of these statistics, Riot also includes the current percentile. For example, Evil Genius head coach Daps was among the top 2% of players in terms of damage dealt.

Below that section, you’ll see details about shot accuracy. This includes the total number of successful headshots, body shots and leg shots. There is also a section showing the most killed players in the past year, known as “victims”. The last section describes your favorites as a player. Shows the most played agents, the most played maps, and the most used weapons.

If you haven’t received the email yet, it’s because you haven’t signed up for email communication with Riot, or you’ll be sent an email later. The riot confirmed that a second batch of emails would be sent next week.

