How one Google initiative encourages women to establish their position in Pakistan, Pakistan’s male-dominated technology sector





For Pakistani women, choosing to work in a male-dominated information technology department often means drawing their own path. For those who are brave enough, there are dual challenges: lack of resources and lack of representatives.

Aqsa Kausar, one of the four women named Google Developer Experts (GDE) by Pakistan, recalled the difficulties she faced when she started in the field.I developed [an] I was interested in machine learning, but I had to do a lot of online learning because I didn’t have much resources available. Of course, learning mainly on my own was a challenge as there weren’t many people who could go if they stuck to the concept.

When I applied for the program, Pakistan had no female GDE and machine learning had no GDE at all.

Meanwhile, Flutter specialist Sakina Abbas remained bright while talking about her journey. He said that if you pursue it with passion, nothing seems like a challenge.

Sure, tired and hard to catch up, but after all, the challenge strengthens you and helps you become a better version of yourself.

Sakakina emphasized the need for the government to encourage women’s participation in the IT department, noting that there is also a need to provide adequate housing for women from rural areas, along with training.

They (government) need to create more opportunities for women. We need to take steps to reassure women, such as making housing available for single women to work in hubs such as big cities.

The government also needs to promote STEM entrepreneurship among college students, establish partnerships with private organizations working on STEM entrepreneurship, and improve the capacity of NICs (National Incubation Centers) to incubate IT ventures. She added that there is.

Mentorship

Regarding her future goals, Sakina said: There is a huge gap between the academic and technology industries, and with the help of community builders, we would like to hold specially tailored technical workshops and events for college students who have little or no knowledge. Which domain will you pursue after graduation?

Despite that possibility, there are few women in the tech industry in Pakistan, according to Sakina. I want to motivate them to pursue technology without paying too much attention to your field by denialists. As a GDE of my country, my gender group, I feel that women are comfortable enough around us, openly share concerns with us, and we can guide and even guide women. I hope I can do it.

Firebase expert Mariam Aslam talks about how she felt when she was selected as the finalist for the program. I was really happy because my dream came true literally. My efforts over the year have finally paid off. I couldn’t express my excitement in words. Mariam said I literally jumped into joy on the bed and told my family that I was selected for GDE.

Unlike Aqsa, Mariam believes that the government is taking some great initiatives for women in its technical programs. But she said the government should also focus on finding employment for women working in IT.

Taleya Mirza has already worked in various communities for developers for the past couple of years when one of the mentors asked to apply for Google’s GDE program.

Taleya said it is very important to have a good knowledge of the domains you are applying for in the GDE program on the challenges you face. She believes that if someone has all the knowledge and passion needed to serve the community, he / she must sign up for the program.

Discrimination and lack of awareness

Taleya believes that many families lack a female representative because they do not allow their daughters to study and pursue a career in a coeducational institution. Unfortunately, there are some institutions that do not accept women in their technical programs. This is the level of discrimination that women have to deal with. Taleya added that the government can raise awareness about programs such as GDE to ensure that students grow as professionals and learn more skills.

Taraya is not the only one expressing concern about the lack of female representatives in IT. The country has made some progress on women’s participation, but there is still a long way to go.

GDE program

Google’s GDE program has a global network of nearly 700 experienced technology experts, influencers and sort leaders, of whom 161 are women. Eleven of these GDEs are from Pakistan, including four women.

Google said it aims to focus on developing, advancing and maintaining these female leaders. More female leaders mean more role models for young women and girls. This is important for achieving gender equality. The company is building a global employee network for women called Women @ Global, which offers mentoring opportunities as well as opportunities for women to grow and connect with women in other parts of the world.

This is not the first time a tech giant has expanded the reach of female entrepreneurship in Pakistan. Facebook also aims to work with the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Lahore in 2019 to help women grow their businesses by training them.

