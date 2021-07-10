



The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change in our lives, our jobs and our relationships. This is a new chapter in human development, made possible by extraordinary technological advances, outstanding product innovations, and continuous automation of previously manually performed tasks. This technology-driven change incorporates tools such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, advanced wireless technology, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to drive automation, self-monitoring, and smart machine production. These solutions are essential for analyzing and diagnosing problems without the need for human intervention. The advanced human-machine interface opens up great potential for leaders, policy makers, and the entire community to enhance their core business activities such as big data processing, customer service, and product development.

To advance the revolution, Ruming Zhen has emerged as a well-known name for dealing with product management queries in the IT software world. Ruming Zhen, an expert in turning the most difficult problems into corporate assets, graduated from Stanford University with a master’s degree in mechanical engineering, robotics, and product design. Looming, who loved technology and software products during his research, had no doubt about his academic path. He was talented, devoted and had a lot to offer to the IT world.

Viva la Vida technology

Early in his career, Ruming began working with Viva la Vida, a global art experiment NGO, and served as a product advisor. From the beginning, he was passionate about building intellectual solutions to complex problems. Viva la Vida gave him a great opportunity to prove his excellence and leadership. NGOs are working to create an online community of people who can express themselves freely and safely through the creation of art. With the aim of promoting interpersonal and cross-cultural understanding through art and storytelling, Viva la Vida connects people from more than 50 countries and is recognized by partners such as the United Nations, APEC, World Economic Forum and Facebook. I will. Ruming was an integral part of building the identity of Viva la Vida. He led the team to launch core software products, such as the main social media website, where people can share their art and connect with others with similar visions. Ruming also helped launch a humanities database from tens of thousands of drawings and life stories, and led a team to develop state-of-the-art AI algorithms for cross-cultural comparative analysis.

Tesla’s worries

Later in his career, Luming joined Tesla. This was a decisive move in his career, where he took the position of software product management at one of the most popular companies in the world. At that time, Tesla, like all other electric vehicle manufacturers around the world, was plagued by production problems. Weekly production of Model 3 vehicles struggled to exceed 1000, but the company’s goal was to reach 5000. The production of electric vehicles has been an unsolved challenge due to the complexity of electrical and software systems, which has never been seen before. Gasoline car. The whole industry was hanging on the thread.

Looming contribution

Thankfully, the work of Ruming Zhen helped increase the company’s production. Ruming’s experience and understanding of software systems, combined with his skills and experience with electrical systems, put him at the forefront of the challenge. The deadline was approaching, and the pressure of high expectations was increasing day by day. Ruming controlled the multifunctional unit and conceptualized the solution from scratch. This is Tesla’s first platform for production verification of system integration. The platform became the core mechanism of quality, ensuring that design and engineering flaws were not carried over to production. Thanks to the platform’s contribution, Tesla was able to recover and reach its production goals. It has once again become a powerful force in the market, eliminating the worst nightmare of EV giants lagging behind the competition. Since then, Tesla’s vehicle software and hardware changes have been an essential process to pass through the platform for clearance, directly contributing to the revenue of the vehicle business of over $ 20 billion.

Current outage: SME intuition and recovery

Currently, Ruming works at Intuit, and his new position further refines his outstanding product management skills while at the same time bringing him closer to the multidimensional world of innovation. Intuit, an American company specializing in financial software, has encouraged Ruming to take leadership and prove his extraordinary ability through several very important projects. When the company faced the challenges of COVID-19 and began to lose customers due to the challenges faced by small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, it was Ruming Zhen who intervened in Quickbooks Online Payroll products to introduce some key software features. was. This software tool leverages new laws and policies created at both federal and state levels to help Intuit customers gain financial advantage, apply for funding and retain employees. Was aimed at. The 15 million US SMEs suffering from a pandemic and facing the shadow of bankruptcy can now get back on track.

Ruming Zhen has worked with numerous industry giants to develop, but has cultivated the ability to foresee the positive potential of diverse strategies for product development. Unlike other professionals, he is agile in overcoming the Fourth Industrial Revolution and transforming its innovative achievements into practical solutions that help people and businesses prosper. We are holding our breath to see what he will do next!

