Animal Crossing Art Showcases Potential Splatoon Crossover





The Animal Crossing and Splatoon 2 crossover art shows what potential updates can bring. A new tool based on Splatoon’s iconic weapons.

Animal Crossing: A potential crossover between New Horizons and Splatoon 2 will be unveiled in adorable fan art. The art shows new versions of the various tools used in Animal Crossing. Each design is inspired by the weapons used in Splatoon 2.

Animal Crossing is no stranger to partnering with other Nintendo franchises. In particular, New Leaf had a fair amount of crossover items, from Link’s iconic outfits to Star Fox’s Irwin. Continuing this tradition, Super Mario 35th Anniversary items have been added to New Horizons. For Splatoon, the New Leaf “Welcome Amiivo” update adds a number of original games and villagers’ items based on Curry, Marie, and generic inking.

Fan art posted by Strawberry Inu on Reddit shows what New Horizons can do to reference Nintendo’s flagship shooter. It shows the six main tools that players will use, each with a new design. They also seem to correspond to one of the major weapon types used in Splatoon. For example, Bugnet is an obvious reference to the Roller family. Fishing rods, on the other hand, look like splat chargers. Some are a little dull. The shovel and watering handles can be matched with the Inkbrush and Slosher handles, respectively. The ax is somewhat similar to heavy splatting. Finally, the slingshot may be a modified splat dualy.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram version of the art (posted to donut_animalcrossing) has received over 1,000 likes. In a comment on Reddit, one user suggested that these tools could be used to promote Splatoon 3. StrawberryInu liked the idea and said it would be “great”. Another commentator joked that hitting a disliked villager with a splat roller would be far more satisfying than just a net. The artist agreed, especially if the paint / ink remains on the above targets.

Many New Horizons players are disappointed with the lack of recent updates. In addition, the amount of crossover content is insufficient compared to previous entries in the series. Fan art like StrawberryInu isn’t a perfect replacement, but it does provide some great ideas for future updates and games. We especially appreciate the crossover element, as the tools already have a limited number of variations.

It’s quite possible that more content will be added in the future, including Splatoon-inspired items. For now, fan art and fan-made patterns and designs allow players to imagine such possibilities and turn the island into an inking battlefield. Maybe Cece, Inkwell and Vich will be back someday.

