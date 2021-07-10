Fake Starlink Website Scams BTC Consumers With Slow Internet Connections: How To Find Fake Pages?





A new Starlink website suddenly appeared. However, security experts have discovered that it is not really from Elon Musk’s official space agency.

(Photo: Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique / SPAImages / Light Rocket via Getty Images) Brazil-2020/02/15: In this photo illustration, the Starlink (SpaceX) logo app displayed on the smartphone is displayed.

They confirmed that it was a fake site that tricked people interested in Bitcoin. The domain name of the fake page is “Starlinkiran”.[.]When. “

Some of the victims and security researchers investigating them claimed that the web pages look very realistic because they have the same features that SpaceX Starlink provides.

This is currently a serious case, especially as SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are becoming more popular when it comes to engaging in a variety of cryptocurrencies.

Scams are not so uncommon nowadays as people move to online trading. Recently, another fraudulent activity was discovered. This is especially a fake Android crypto app.

Do Fake Starlink Websites Look Real?

According to a Teslarati report, the fake SpaceX Starlink website was first shared by various Reddit and Twitter users in Iran. But they later realized it was a scam.

(Photo: Photo illustration by Pavlo Gonchar / SOAP Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) UKRAINE-2021 / 02/21: In this photo illustration, the Starlink logo of the satellite Internet constellation constructed by SpaceX is displayed on the smartphone and PC screen. It is displayed ,.

The design is exactly the same as the original, so it was easy to be fooled at first. Security experts have also confirmed that they are somehow focusing on Iranians looking for a stronger and better internet connection.

The website claims that interested consumers can order beta versions of the service. However, there are already some warning signs in the first part of the transaction.

The first problem is that the website requires Bitcoin as the first payment. If the individual agrees, you will receive a form stating that you need an email, contact number, name, and mailing address.

Another suspicious activity on fake websites is a monthly fee of $ 39 per month. Apart from this, we are asking about $ 249 for hardware. It’s incredibly cheap compared to SpaceX Starlink’s official website, which charges Elon Musk consumers a monthly service fee of $ 99 and a hardware fee of $ 499.

Experts are now advising the public not to accept offers that are too good and untrue, as many have already been fooled.

Find fake websites

DigiCert has provided some things to check when visiting an unknown website.

Check for misspelled URLs. Look for the site seal. Check to see if the lock icon appears on the search tab. If you don’t have a contact, it’s a fake. Make sure the website grammar is correct. Look for online reviews.

Keep tabs open in TechTimes for the latest news about fake Starlink websites and other fraudulent web pages.

