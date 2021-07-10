Attorney General Ashley Moody sues Google for antitrust violations over the App Store on Android devices





Moody: Doesn’t allow Google to continue to monopolize the entire sector Ashley Moody has sued Google for maintaining its monopoly on Android device app stores illegally and unfairly.

Attorney General Ashley Moody of Tallahassee, Florida, has sued Google for maintaining an illegal and unjustified monopoly on the app store for Android devices.

Google is alleged to use the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and exclusive conduct related to Google Billing.

This antitrust proceeding is the latest proceeding against a high-tech giant who claims anti-competitive, illegal and unfair business practices.

The proceedings accuse Google of using its advantages to unfairly limit competition with the Google Play store, limit choices, and push up app prices to harm consumers. .. Attorney General Moody joins a coalition of 37 Attorney Generals in filing a proceeding.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has repeatedly seen Google harnessing its power in the tech industry to inadvertently abuse the market. When Google manipulates the app distribution on Android devices, consumers will use Google’s services to purchase the app and will incur a 30% commission on in-app payments.

Technology giants that monopolize Android app purchases significantly prevent other in-app payment processors from entering the market, leaving consumers with no other choice when trying to download apps. Google will continue to monopolize the entire sector, eliminating competition and not allowing it to harm consumers.

According to the proceedings, Google’s exclusive conduct effectively blocks the distribution channels of competing apps. Google also requires app developers who serve apps through the Google Play Store to use Google Billing as an intermediary. The arrangement connects the payment processing system to the app distribution channel and forces app consumers to pay Google fees for in-app purchases distributed through the Google Play Store. This fee can reach up to 30%, much higher than the fee consumers would pay if they could choose one of Google’s competitors instead.

The proceedings allege that Google is working to stop or prevent competition in violation of federal and state antitrust laws. Google had previously promised app developers and device makers that Android would remain open source so that developers could create compatible apps and distribute them without unnecessary restrictions. .. The proceedings allege that Google did not keep its promise.

By promising to keep Android open, Google has succeeded in adopting Android for OEM mobile device makers such as Samsung and MNOsmobile network operators such as Verizon and ending the competition with the Google Play store. Once Google has reached the critical mass of Android OS adoption, technology giants will effectively enable the Android app distribution market associated with the Android OS ecosystem by requiring OEMs and MNOs to impose various contractual constraints. Moved to close to competition. These constraints prevent and limit OEMs and MNOs from competing or promoting competition in related markets.

Click here to view the complaints submitted.

This proceeding is one of many proceedings against Google by the Florida Attorney General’s Office. In September 2019, Attorney General Moody and the bipartisan Attorney General Union began investigating Google’s business practices.

Following the October 2020 investigation, Attorney General Moody, along with the U.S. Department of Justice and 10 other state attorney generals, illegally monopolized Google through anti-competitive and exclusive practices in the search and search advertising market. Filed a civil antitrust lawsuit to prevent it from being maintained.

In March, Justice Secretary Moody filed a lawsuit against Google for violating federal and state antitrust and consumer protection laws multiple times in connection with its role in the multi-trillion dollar online display advertising industry. I woke it up.

In addition to Attorney General Moody, the following Attorney Generals have joined the lawsuit: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Road Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia.

