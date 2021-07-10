Editor’s Letter: For Big Tech and Publishers, Canada Must Follow Australia’s Lead





Last month, Google will pay eight Canadian publishers, including The Globe and Mail, Winnipeg Free Press, and Village Media, to license content for a product called the Google News Showcase, which will be launched this fall. announced. Both companies did not disclose the conditions. This was achieved by including on the page a selected link that directs users to the news site after Facebook has signed contracts with 14 emerging Canadian digital publishers for what is called the News Innovation Test. Again, neither company has disclosed the terms.

What describes your recent activity? In February, Australia passed a law requiring Facebook and Google to negotiate content transactions with the media. If the negotiations fail, the government will charge a fee. Later, Canada suggested adopting a similar approach. Therefore, trading.

On the surface, it’s a smart strategy for technology platforms. Why do they involve the government when they can trade on their own? But they are now facing unintended consequences. These one-off transactions of secrets have united old and new Canadian publishers by requiring the federal government to follow Australian initiative.

I talked to half a dozen well-known news publishers who run everything from professional digital outlets to national newspaper chains and were left out of Google Showcase funding. These are usually people who disagree with anything. Still, everyone said they want the federal government to move forward with legislation that guarantees that tech giants like Google and Facebook will pay for the news content they spread on their platforms.

There is disagreement over how such a payment scheme works, but the Big Tech platform applies restrictive and opaque criteria to publishers who choose privileges and adopts divide-and-conquer law. I agreed to go. Legislative threat. I agreed not to name these publishers. Because there is concern that speaking may jeopardize future negotiations that completely encapsulate the issue.

The debate over whether technology platforms should pay for journalism has usually been structured as the question of who is responsible for the economic collapse of the newspaper industry. That debate that always hit me as a red herring was facilitated by the news industry, which does not want to be accountable for the role it played in its own demise, and is now irrelevant. No matter who is responsible, precedent is set. Facebook and Google will pay for journalism. If you don’t believe me, take a look at the social media advertising campaign that Google has unleashed to tell you so.

Find out why publishers do the best deals they can get from tech companies, rather than waiting for government action. The Liberal Party has been unable to introduce the law into the file before Congress concludes in the summer, and most observers are hoping for an election call. As Globe and Mails CEO Phillip Crawley told me this week, I can already see the results of the deal with Google, but there is considerable uncertainty about what the government can offer. Trading seems to benefit both readers, publishers and platforms, but there is a risk of excluding journalism outlets with diverse founders and diverse approaches that intentionally or unintentionally prioritize the status quo. ..

Maggie Shiels, Google’s Head of News, told me that NewsShowcase focuses on comprehensive and general news of interest. However, at least three publications I spoke to seemed to fit this explanation, and the company said they were ineligible.

They chose a publisher that they thought was influential and a couple of their peers, one publisher told me.

I’m absolutely convinced that they are motivated by neutralizing government regulation, so they understand the Canadian market and value innovation and entrepreneurship. And I think I’ll do my best to show the government that this is not the case. About building monopoly and consolidating a few powers.

The program is built with a focus on local news sources and a focus on printed matter and digital newspapers, Shields said, and Google continues to have lively conversations with publishers of all sizes across the country. He added that he was.

We seek to offer publishers of all sizes in all regions of the country, including digital first newspapers and traditional newspapers, with different programs and partnership opportunities in both official languages. According to Meg Sinclair of Facebook Canadas, participation is always voluntary and we listen to trying to build services that meet the needs of publishers.

If this all sounds familiar, it’s what the federal government constitutes a credible journalism organization subject to the $ 595 million government aid package policy that many critics, including myself, were saying at the time. Because there was a similar argument when defining. An independent advisory board on journalism tax measures, born out of a government package, defines news of general interest very broadly. Here you can see all 135 outlets that meet the definition. Google has decided to narrow the scope instead of following the government’s classification.

These definitions are transparent but not clearly defined. Their return to semantics makes it easier for the platform to bend negotiations into their own will, causing some media outlets to confront other media outlets in exchange for favorable conditions. This behavior curbs innovation in the media space when it is needed more than ever. Silicon Valley tech giants frankly don’t know what’s wrong, as the government chooses the winner.

The stake is high. In Australia, it is estimated that after the government took action, Facebook and Google injected more than A $ 200 million into the journalism sector, and Rupert Murdochs News Corp earned tens of millions of dollars on Google alone. Canadian publishers using Facebook and Google transactions like The Globe and Mail will be able to integrate their industry talents and reach more people through the platform’s worldwide audience. I will. Behind them.

Big Techs’ pure wealth, scale and influence mean that these decisions deeply shape what you read and distort the market for ideas. It’s not just private market players who pay fair market value in exchange for their products. Sector companies use trillions of dollars in market capitalization and enormous bargaining power to steam roll across sectors to pursue their own interests.

To be clear, I am also a selfish party. Logic had a preliminary discussion with Google and Facebook, but the conversation has been unproductive so far. I don’t think this column will improve that. I wasn’t part of the efforts of old and new publishers to reach out to Ottawa, as I believe that Logics’ success ultimately depends on its relationship with its readers, not its tech platform. .. This is not the fight I was hoping for. But now that competitors are trading with these platforms, the competition is leaning, not just about the company I founded, but about a healthy journalism ecosystem of old and new voices. There is only. Second, we support vibrant democracy.

These ideals are also why The Logic has nothing to do with industry lobbying and wants to make it clear that this column represents my own view as a publisher. Since last September when it became clear that my role as both CEO and Editor-in-Chief represents a potential journalism conflict of interest, I’ve been out of all editorial conversations on these issues. I can’t say anything about how reporters and editors behave. Cover this subject. By reading this column, our newsroom will learn for the first time about logic discussions with technology platforms.

The federal government must follow Australia’s initiative in enforcing arbitration between the platform and publishers, if necessary. Still, there is no guarantee that the technology platform will negotiate in good faith. Therefore, every law needs to outline clear and transparent eligibility criteria. Publishers should also negotiate in good faith, using fair and impartial agreements and clearly outlined standards that maintain a fair competitive arena for all publishers, as they are trying to do in Denmark. You should be given permission to bargain collectively with the technology platform to ensure that. ..

As a Democrat of Road Island and chair of the Antimonopoly Subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee, he led a thorough investigation of Big Tech last year, making Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google gatekeepers an online economy Invite to, buy rivals, and abuse the monopoly power that is detrimental to consumers, competition, innovation, and our democracy. They should not be allowed to take advantage of their gatekeepers to further erode the journalism ecosystem and the market for factual reporting.

This is an exceptional situation that requires government intervention. Platforms that act unilaterally have jeopardized elections and democracy itself. Do you want them to decide which journalism is worth maintaining and expanding without accountability or obligation to the public interest?

This is not an immediate issue, as election calls seem to be approaching day by day and Ottawa is essentially closed during the summer. But keep in mind that when things resume next fall, it’s almost impossible to get media startups and legacy players in the country to agree on something, no matter which government is in power. Once they have united, Ottawa should pay attention.

