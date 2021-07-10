Smarter iKettle allows you to drink tea with the Google Assistant





There is no easier way to ruin a delicious tea than to use water that is too hot to burn the leaves. Electric kettles have saved the day for a long time in their department, but the integration of Smartersi Kettle and its Google Home / Assistant makes it easy to make the perfect pot of tea or French press coffee.

For every intent and purpose, the 3rd generation Smarter iKettle is a temperature-controlled electric kettle, but you can’t tell just by looking at it. The heating base has no simple on / off buttons and most others. Instead, all smart remote on / off, temperature control and water level indicators are in the official Smarter app.

Setup | Flashy, not a good way

The strangest part of iKettle is its setup process. What you usually expect from a smart device is to enter Wi-Fi information on the device itself or pair it with a phone via Bluetooth.

In order to set up iKettle, I was asked to connect the base and enter Wi-Fi information into the Smarter app. Next, you need to find the flashing light on the bottom. In this area, Smarter hides the light sensor. Then tap the button to quickly place your smartphone on this light sensor. After a few seconds, a pulse of white light will send the connection information to iKettle. This is a process called BlinkUp.

To that honor, this process worked on the first attempt, but it seems strange to use a connection method where the app should display a noticeable epilepsy warning. I’m looking forward to Smarter switching to a Wi-Fi based setup flow similar to Google and Bluetooth speakers, but given that this needs to be a one-time process, why isn’t that a priority? You can understand.

Another quirk to be aware of is that the 3rd generation Smarter iKettle requires a 2.4GHz signal in addition to 5GHz for the network. That said, my Nest Wi-Fi system at home doesn’t really split the two, but iKettle was able to connect without any adjustments.

How to use | Hot water is accurate in no time

Once connected, you can meet your daily kettle needs through the Smarter app, which provides a simple thermostat-like interface that displays the current and desired water temperatures. Simply drag your finger along the arc to the desired temperature and tap “Start” to heat it. Everyone has a taste, but I wanted the app to offer some presets for common drink brewing temperatures.

You can even switch apps to see Fahrenheit instead of Celsius with a single tap on temperature. The settings allow you to choose how long the iKettle keeps the water hot. The option is up to 40 minutes.

Elsewhere in the Smarter app, there are some additional modes that try to actually put “smart” in this kettle. For parents, “formula” mode heats the water to a complete boil for safety and then cools the water to the desired temperature.

Wake-up mode replaces your cell phone’s alarm clock with your own alarm clock, allowing you to turn on the kettle and prepare tea or coffee when you’re planning to wake up. Home mode, on the other hand, senses the location of your phone and automatically turns on the kettle when you get home in the afternoon or evening. Sure, both of these feel more like gimmicks than smart home features, but they do have viewers.

The iKettle itself can hold up to 1.8 liters of water and can boil everything in minutes. And, as with most electric kettles, the heating process is easily negligible, but produces considerable noise. It is the kettle base that does not produce enough sound. The kettle base will ring a small chime when you start the kettle and another chime when the temperature is reached. I missed the chime several times in the last few weeks.

From a safety point of view, iKettle is doubly prepared and the app will notify you of the current water level in advance. There is also another safety device to prevent it from boiling and drying if it fails or is out of calibration.

My only small complaint about iKettle’s physical design is that it gets hot to the touch. It’s easy to say, “It’s hot, of course, but it’s a kettle,” but it would have been nice to use a double-walled design to keep the outside temperature cool.

Google Nest Integration | Assistant Brings Wisdom

After setting up iKettle in the Smarter app, you need to run another workflow to add iKettle to Google Home and talk to your assistant. In the short version, you need to open the list of apps that offer integration with the Google Assistant, search for Smarter, log in and sync your iKettle. Wisely, a new smart kettle will be automatically added to your kitchen if specified in the Google Home app.

Things get a little more interesting here. Smarter, a UK-based company, wisely measures temperatures in Celsius. This is fine in most parts of the world. However, as a resident of the United States who is not content with the simplicity of Celsius, I initially thought I could say “Hey Google” with the kettle set to 195 degrees. When this failed, I finally realized that it might be time to learn the Celsius method.

But wait, I thought, there must be a better way. There! The Google Home app allows you to set up custom routines to run when your assistant is asked. Knowing that only a handful of French press coffees, black teas, and green teas use kettles, we set out to create each routine.

As you can see in the screenshot below, like Hey Google, heating tea water heats the water to the correct temperature of 208 degrees Fahrenheit without having to remember the corresponding 98 degrees Celsius. Of course, you can also incorporate the Smarter iKettle into the routines of other Google Assistants. For example, turn it on when you say “Hey Google, good morning”.

However, the Google Assistant integration is not perfect. The Google Home app does not provide a way to set the temperature on the screen. Also, it is not possible to display the amount of water remaining in the iKettle. Both are easy to handle with the Smarter app.

Overall, the Google Assistant made the Smarteri Kettle smarter in just a few minutes of setup time. When set up using the Google Assistant routine, iKettle has become an indispensable gadget for smart kitchens, from awkward but cool to the only way to make tea.

Where to buy

In the United States, Smarter only offers iKettle with a standard stainless steel finish. This model should blend in with most kitchens, is available on Amazon, and is available directly from Smarter. In the UK and EU, Smarter offers several more sophisticated matte monochrome models with a more modern look. However, iKettles’ $ 128 retail price isn’t for everyone.

