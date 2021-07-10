



Announced in May, the 2020 Millennium Technology Prize was awarded to Shankar Balasubramanian and David Clennerman for the development of innovative DNA sequencing technology. Their work is a perfect fusion of science and innovation, and it is very appropriate as we have heard a lot about genomic sequencing in the context of an ongoing pandemic.

Focus on innovation

The Millennium Prizes are awarded by the Republic of Finland and Finland’s top academic institutions and industries, and have a 21st century outlook with an emphasis on innovation. Past winners include Tim Berners-Lee (an implementation of the World Wide Web) and Frances Arnold (her study of directed evolution in the laboratory). Three of the 11 winners so far have since won the Nobel Prize. Out of breath, wait for Baras Bramanian and Clenerman!

Shankar Balasubramanian was born in Chennai and has lived in England for most of his life. After earning my PhD, I enrolled in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Cambridge. He teamed up with David Clennerman, who was hired in the department at about the same time. The original goal was to build a microscope that could track a single molecule. Of particular interest to him was the molecular mechanism that DNA uses to make a copy of itself. Somewhere in their discussion, they sprouted ideas for new ways to read the alphabets that make up DNA and thereby access the information stored in them.

DNA (or RNA in some viruses), which is the genetic material of living organisms, is composed of four bases (U is replaced by T in the case of A, T, G, C, and RNA). Chromosomes are double strands of these long linear strands, and the DNA sequence contains a blueprint for life. Life can replicate well, and when the enzyme DNA polymerase uses an existing DNA strand as a template to synthesize complementary strands, DNA is replicated.

Breakthrough idea

Balasubramanian and Klenerman’s breakthrough idea was to use this strand synthesis process to sequence DNA (or RNA). They cleverly modified the ATGC base so that each shines in a different color. Once copied, a colored copy of DNA can be deciphered solely from color using small optical and electronic devices.

A very important advance in their next-generation sequencing (NGS) method is the size of the DNA that can be sequenced at one time, capable of sequencing over 1 million base pairs. It is transformed into hundreds of genes and even the entire genome of an organism. .. This is possible by sequencing hundreds of DNAs at the same time. Many copies of this long DNA sentence are randomly divided into smaller pieces, each of which is less than a few hundred bases in length and are all sequenced together. Then combine the readings like a puzzle to create the final sequence.

This technology was spun off as the commercial entity Solexa, led by Balasabramanian and Klenerman. This extraordinarily successful startup was later acquired by biotechnology company Illumina.

Lower costs

What about the cost of all this sequence? When the Human Genome Project provided the first nearly complete sequence of our genome, the cost was estimated at $ 3 billion. All of our chromosomes have a total of 3 billion base pairs, which makes a simple calculation of $ 1 for each sequenced base. By 2020, next-generation sequencing technology has pushed the price of genomic sequencing to $ 1,000 when it became widespread in India. This amount should be in the thousands of rupees.

Given that the coronavirus genome has 30,000 RNA bases instead of 3 billion, this, of course, has exploded data on the genomes of new coronaviruses and their variants. UK health officials have sequenced the viral genome in 1 in 16 people tested for Covid positivity. The popular genome data sharing site GSAID has submitted over 2 million Cov-2 genome sequences from 172 countries. NGS has played a central role in monitoring the spread of viral variants around the world and tracking their sources.

Shankar Balasubramanian continues to operate a superior laboratory focused on the design of therapeutic molecules that regulate the unregulated expression of certain genes and control the damage they cause in conditions such as cancer. ..

(This article was written by D. Balasubramanian in collaboration with professional computational biologists Sushil Chandani and sushilchandani @ gmail.com)

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/the-2020-millennium-technology-prize-goes-to/article35254817.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos