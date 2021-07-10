Megacap Tech shares bark back in fashion as a haven from slowdown





(Bloomberg)-Investors are once again excited about Big Tech.

As doubts about the strength of the post-pandemic boom rise again, traders are returning to tech giants who are poised to continue to increase sales and profits as the economy slows, due to the dominance of high-growth industries. There is.

It has fueled outperformance performance since the beginning of June, since the beginning of the year when so-called reflation trading was all the rage as investors cultivated stocks in companies that are closely tied to cyclical fluctuations in the economy. Shows the shift of.

As a result, the market value of the five largest tech companies, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., and Facebook Inc., has skyrocketed to over $ 1 trillion since early June.

Jim Meyer, chief investment officer at Tower Bridge Advisors, said he couldn’t sustain 100% growth and that when it returns to normal, it will push investors back in the direction of growth stocks.

The resurgence of technological interest reflects the growing sentiment that the rapid growth caused by the reopening of countries will not be sustained in the long run. This view helped push down yields on government bonds this week, but the decline was partially reversed during a widespread backlash in the stock market on Friday.

Goliath in the tech industry may have also benefited from the so-called meme stock cooldown. Meme stocks are heavily targeted on social media by individual investors seeking to make quick profits. According to a Vanda Research report, there are few places to go, and some are instead attracted to the largest tech companies. Both Ben Onativia and Giacomo Pierantoni said they had recalled memories of last summer’s rally after seeing the constant retail demand for chipmaker Nvidia Corporation, which is expanding to Amazon and Apple.

The release of the upcoming second quarter earnings report could strengthen investors’ optimism. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, all five companies recorded double-digit revenue growth, with a 30% increase on Amazon and a 50% increase on both Alphabet and Facebook. Overall revenue for the S & P 500 is expected to grow by 19%.

Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer at Treasury Partners, said he has $ 9 billion in assets under management. Whether it’s cloud, search, or online commerce, revenues are accelerating and huge capital expenditures are being made each year, potentially creating new business opportunities and innovations.

The fate of the top five US tech stocks has a significant impact on the broader market index. The total value is about $ 9 trillion, accounting for almost a quarter of the S & P 500 index and more valuable than the combined value of the smallest 356 companies. Data edited by Bloomberg.

So far, Apple and Amazon have been leading the rebound of megacap technology. Apple is JPMorgan Chase & Co this week. Was boosted by. JP MorganChase & Co. Said that it’s a good time to buy stock, as excitement for the next iPhone company will build in the second half of this year. Shares in a company based in Cupertino, California rose 3.7%, setting its first record in five months.

Amazon.com will be in the first week under Andy Jassy’s leadership, partly supported by the Pentagon’s announcement to break the $ 10 billion contract it gave Microsoft in 2019 and split its work in two. Recorded an increase of 5.9%.

China’s crackdown on technology companies such as Ride Hailing giant Didi has increased interest in US companies as an alternative in recent weeks. And Facebook was helped when a judge recently dismissed a case by the Federal Trade Commission, and the company’s valuation exceeded $ 1 trillion for the first time.

The recent surge has faced a lot of skepticism. According to Bank of America Corp., customers are pitching to recent rallies. Technology and telecommunications services, a sector that includes both Alphabet and Facebook, have recorded record or near record sales in the last four weeks. Bank of America strategist Jill Carrie Hall said the outperformance seemed fake.

David Katz, chief investment officer of Matrix Asset Advisors, suspected that it could sustain large-scale operations for companies such as Apple.

It’s a powerful company that has recreated itself several times, but it’s not cheap, he said in an interview. We own it and it’s comfortable with it, but I think that’s exactly what a pretty 6-week breather in rotation to value is: Breather.

