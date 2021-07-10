Evidence of a secret unpublished SNK Millennium console found





Video game collectors recently announced that they may have found evidence to support the theory that SNK once developed game consoles.

Chicago-based YouTuber Anthony Bacon was sent a mysterious package containing an SNK motherboard earlier this year. The sender asked Bacon to investigate exactly what this motherboard was designed for.

In a recent YouTube video published on his channel Video Game Esoterica, Bacon elaborated on the motherboard and theorized it to be a test PC motherboard for SNK Millennium, a console not released by the developers of The King of Fighters and Samurai Spirits. It is attached.

Rumors of the SNK Millennium surfaced as early as 1999 and are reported to be competitors to 6th generation consoles. This is the same as Bacon states in the video that the SNK motherboard is equipped with Hitachi SH-4. The processor used by Sega’s last home video game console.

“But with the exception of some statements about home video game consoles that SNK was working on in 1999, people thought they would never get off the ground, but at least to a certain stage they fell off the ground,” Bacon said. Told Eurogamer.

The SNK Millennium is the successor to the Hyper Neo Geo 64, an arcade system board devised as SNK’s 3D 5th generation game console released in 1997, and was considered the company’s flop and was abolished in 1999.

Bacon then returned the motherboard to its original owner and now examines the BIOS file to decompile the code and make sure it contains references that help decipher the console details. Nonetheless, Bacon told Eurogamer that the motherboard doesn’t have any built-in software development kits or games.

SNK hasn’t been a competitor in the console market for some time, but the unprecedented potential for console discoveries is a great addition to the history of developers.

Taylor is IGN’s Associate Tech Editor. You can follow her on Twitter @TayNixster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://za.ign.com/the-king-of-fighters-xv/154813/news/evidence-of-a-secret-unreleased-snk-millennium-console-has-been-discovered

