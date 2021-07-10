Wellness Workforce | Deccan Herald





The previous two Covid-19 waves have plunged all industries into paradoxical turmoil, pushing new challenges and opportunities to the fore. Key challenges include a shortage of medicines, oxygen and health care workers. On the other hand, the main lesson highlighted by the pandemic is that without well-equipped and trained alliance healthcare workers, it is nearly impossible to overcome medical challenges in developing countries like India. about it.

Healthcare workers in India fall into three main categories: 10-15% doctors, 20-25% nurses and 60-70% related healthcare professionals. The Indian masses in countries with very few medical facilities have settled with the profound medical care available before the crisis. But Covid-19 has taught us that healthcare cannot be ignored. If more and more effort needs to be devoted to healthcare development and you want to unleash the demographic dividend of the age structure of the Indian population, an educated and healthy workforce is appropriate. Moreover, in order to tackle the problem firmly, India’s health care system needs to be strengthened and robust so that it does not return to its pre-crisis unprepared state. This can be done with educational technology interventions.

This pandemic also caused a sudden surge in salaries for related healthcare professionals (AHPs) along with other healthcare professionals, due to the large supply and demand shortages caused by the lack of preparedness throughout the value chain. Brought great opportunity to those. Every crisis has opportunities, and if nothing else changes, private sector innovation in healthcare will be significantly boosted over the next decade. Innovators around the world have witnessed this obvious opportunity, as the collapse of the dot-com bubble has spawned several large tech companies and the financial bubble has collapsed into many innovations in fintech and financial access. Now that the healthcare crisis is irreversible growth.

Currently, India has an estimated workforce of 5 million, but it needs three to four times that amount. This cannot be imagined in a democratized healthcare system where AHP is not readily accessible locally. Therefore, the mass availability of well-equipped and well-trained AHP is a time-consuming process that can be overcome with ed-tech intervention. Ed-tech provides state-of-the-art technology to ensure real-time analysis and alerts for each aspiring emergency medical research. Within the system, we provide special care to those who need it at the right time.

Citizens of remote villages will one day receive quality AHP training, as they do in today’s metropolises. With ed-tech, you can learn basic triage and vital sign recordings, guide patients to video calls with specialists, transcribe calls when they occur, create personalized medicine for that patient, and 1 Find out how to secure the day. Today’s delivery of personalized medicine and high quality treatments escalate to doctors as needed. This is a future we can respect.

(The author is a co-founder of an educational technology company focused on healthcare.)

