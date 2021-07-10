Resident Evil Village Pirates says cracked releases fix bugs from DRM





Screenshot: Capcom

Resident Evil Village is a good game. But on the PC, the game suffers from annoying stuttering problems that frustrate many. Capcom hasn’t fixed these issues yet, but the cracked release of the game that removes all DRM seems to have fixed all stuttering.

As reported by Dark Side Of Gaming, the PC version of Resident Evil Village was recently cracked by the well-known DRM remover EMPRESS. The village has been cracked so anyone who knows where to look can download the pirated game and play it without DRM. Removing DRM from the village also seems to fix the annoying stuttering problem that has plagued the game since it was released in May.

EMPRESS claims in a message announcing the cracked release of Village that Capcom uses both Denuvo and its own DRM technology. And all the DRM in Village seems to have been the culprit behind the stuttering and gameplay hitches experienced by the players.

According to EMPRESS, the Capcom DRM entry point has been patched so that all in-game shutters, such as when killing a zombie, have been fixed. Therefore, most of those functions are no longer performed. This makes the gaming experience much smoother.

Cracked RE Village gameplay.

According to DSOG, after testing the newly cracked version of the game for a few hours, they can see that it actually runs better and is a more enjoyable experience. In the video posted by DSOG’s EIC, you can clearly see how smoothly the game runs with all DRM patches patched. Compare this with this video of a crack-free version of the game running on the RTX 3080.

Kotaku has contacted Capcom and Denuvo about stuttering and recent cracked versions that appear to fix Village issues.

Capcom confirmed at E3 in June that it had begun work on the DLC for Resident Evil Village. Details of future DLC have not been revealed, but Capcom hopes that it will be able to run the PC version of Village better before that, even if it means removing DRM.

Read more: Resident Evil Village vs. Resident Evil 4: Best Merchant

