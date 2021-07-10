The timer setting on Wear OS using the Google Assistant is broken





A major Wear OS overhaul is underway, but the upgrade path for existing devices is unknown at this time. Until then, current owners have been affected by the recent issue of being unable to set timers in Wear OS’s Google Assistant.

Use the hotword that was fixed earlier this year or press and hold the button to “set the timer” [x] Minutes lets Google confirm that you’ve heard your voice command. The desired increment is displayed on the screen, followed by “Starting … now”.

However, nothing starts when you don’t see the countdown in your notification feed (bottom right image below). All other ways to set the timer, such as tiles and dedicated apps, will continue to work. This issue first occurred yesterday and seems to be fairly widespread. According to one thread, it affects a variety of devices, from Fossil to TicWatch and Oppo.

Reproduced the bug on the Moto 360 running the latest version of the Google, Wear OS and Clock apps. Wear OS on thick-skinned watches is also affected by this issue. This issue seems to have occurred recently and it is unclear what has changed to break this feature.

Fortunately, affected users have other ways to set timers, but wearables with small displays are inconvenient because there are no more than ideal voice commands. You can get a bug report for the Android issue tracker here.

