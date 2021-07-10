Self-driving that looks like a Domino’s Pizza robot, not like Elon Musk





Refraction AI’s 4.5-foot-high, 150-pound Rev-1 three-wheeled robot vehicle delivers pizza in Austin, Texas. The company believes that the future of autonomous driving is “zero occupants.”

Source: Reflection AI

When companies like Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk arrive in Austin, Texas, booming cities and new tech hubs will grow significantly to successfully fulfill the motto of “keeping strange.” I had a hard time.

However, since early June when South Congress, Downtown, or Travis Heights neighbors ordered pizza from Southside Flying Pizza, their pies could arrive inside the three-wheeled robot REV-1. But it’s not a fully self-driving Tesla.

Currently, about 20 REV-1 vehicles are traveling on the roads of Austin, Michigan and Ann Arbor. There, the company behind the robot Reflection AI first launched in 2019 to take advantage of unmanned driving technology in new ways.

The potential to confuse self-driving cars and the way people travel has been on the horizon for years. But technology isn’t as dramatic as early investors wanted. Tesla says autonomous driving is at full speed and will start its latest beta test on July 10, but the company has missed many voluntary deadlines and Musk has recently expected fully autonomous driving more than expected. Also admitted that it was difficult. Meanwhile, both Uber and Lyft have sold their self-driving research divisions in recent months.

However, the goal of start-ups like Reflection AI is to accelerate the future of unmanned driving, starting small, with a more discreet system focused on moving luggage rather than people.

“I think this is the future of autonomy,” said Luke Schneider, CEO of Reflection AI.

Alphabet, a £ 150 challenge to Waymo

Technically, the Electric REV-1 might be called a self-driving car, but Alphabet-backed Waymo, General Motors-backed Cruise, and other multi-ton vans with LiDAR under development from billion-dollar ventures. Is a completely different beast. Mask has accused LiDAR of being a “crutches” in the past, but recent reports indicate that the company has recently used this technology for unknown reasons.

The REV-1’s “Trike” is 4.5 feet high and weighs 150 pounds and is more like a bicycle courier than a delivery van. And they also behave like cyclists. After restaurant workers place the “payload” in the REV-1’s storage compartment (which fits in about six shopping bags), the robot uses an array of sensors to the edge of the road, or if possible, in the bicycle lane. Go to. Then drive to your destination within 15 mph. At the destination, the customer greets with a curb and uses a unique code to unlock the meal or package.

If there is a problem with the vehicle along the way (including unusual obstacles such as sofa curves, or common but difficult-to-automate movements such as turning left or moving on a pedestrian crossing) Twelve “pilots” are temporarily waiting from remote locations. Controls REV-1.

This costs much more money and time than we expected. It won’t be a flip switch overnight.

Refraction AI CEO, Luke Schneider

In Schneider’s eyes, these differences give the REV-1 an important delivery business advantage. Small and slow carts cannot do much damage in the event of a breakdown. They do not monopolize the way. And the most tricky driving outsourcing to pilots means the company is ready to deliver food today. It’s overkill to spend billions of dollars over the years developing a fully autonomous £ 4,000 vehicle and use it to deliver pizza to Schneider. “I call it a ballistic missile for knife fighting,” he says.

So far, the company seems to be making progress in solving this aspect of the overall challenge of autonomous driving. They recently reconfigured the REV-1’s sensor to provide night-vision capabilities, allowing it to function during the most popular hours of food delivery. According to Schneider, the REV-1 fleet carried seven times as many meals as it did at the end of last year earlier this year and has continued to deliver more than every month since March. The 50-employee company recently raised $ 4.2 million in seed money, raising a total of $ 8 million.

Domino, FedEx, “Zero Crew” Nuro

Refraction AI isn’t the only self-driving starter with small ideas.

Nuro, a Californian company that raised about $ 1.5 billion according to Crunchbase, has developed a golf cart-sized delivery vehicle called the R2 that can drive at 25 mph. In April, R2 began delivering Domino’s Pizza pizzas in Houston, Texas. The company announced last week that its next-generation vehicle will partner with FedEx to deliver packages.

Domino tests Nuro, a self-driving car for delivering pizza in Houston.

Source: Domino

Nuro was founded by two former alphabet engineers, Dave Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu, whose autonomous driving company became Waymo. They were motivated by the same assumptions as driving Reflection AI. By completely removing people from the equation, the initial application of self-driving cars can be lower.

“We have embarked on the production of a new class of vehicles designed purely for carrying goods,” Ferguson wrote in the 2020 Medium Post. “Vehicles with zero occupants.”

A Chinese startup, Unity Drive Innovation, has taken a similar approach to distributing vegetables and meal boxes during a pandemic.

Dream of fully autonomous driving, economic reality

Even as mini-delivery carts begin to appear in residential areas and bicycle lanes, self-driving giants continue to explore the full potential of technology. It is a vehicle that anyone can carry anything, anywhere, without a driver.

Alphabet’s Waymo initially launched a partially autonomous beta test of its ride-haling service Waymo One in Phoenix, Arizona in 2018. Last October, the service was open to the public, and at the same time it became completely autonomous, with no drivers or remotes. The pilot uses a “fleet response team”, but is a specialist who provides vehicle information when the machine cannot interpret ambiguous situations such as construction or road closures.

Waymo also worked with the Phoenix UPS to shuttle luggage between the UPS Store and a local delivery hub. And two weeks ago, initially under human supervision, we announced a partnership with truck company JB Hunt to autonomously transport cargo across Texas routes.

The company’s leadership is confident that Waymo spokeswoman Julianne McGoldrick describes it as a flywheel effect. Once you have developed a vehicle that can navigate the road like a human, you can use it in a variety of mutually reinforcing applications.

“All progress made in ride hailing and passenger cars is reflected directly in trucks and local delivery areas, where progress goes back to ride hailing,” says McGoldrick.

Waymo, Nuro, and Reflection AI prove that the machine can navigate the world well and ferry around a small number of people or pizzas.

But the $ 1 billion question remains. Can both models prove profitable enough to make self-driving cars mainstream and reduce global carbon emissions and road accidents?

Harvard Law School traffic researcher Ashrinenes says self-driving cars have the potential to complement current ride-hailing and delivery services in places like dense urban areas with warm climates. .. But he suspects that fiercely competitive economics with individual vehicle ownership will truly challenge the benefits of change. He points out that all self-driving fleets, whether remote pilots or fleet-responsive teams, need to be monitored, and the price of this manpower limits the affordability of vehicles.

“” Autonomous “or” unmanned “does not mean” no human “,” he says.

But that doesn’t stop companies like Nuro and Reflection AI from aiming to bring the future of self-driving cars closer, one pizza at a time.

“This will cost much more money and time than we expected,” Schneider says. “It won’t be a flip switch overnight.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/10/self-driving-looking-less-like-elon-musk-more-dominos-pizza-robots.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos