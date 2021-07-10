Dell did this to make the XPS 13 better





Dell XPS 13 9310 OLED.

Credit: Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is the gold standard for 13-inch class Windows laptops. Can it get better? Read.

display:

Powered by an OLED display, the latest Dell XPS 13 931o delivers wide color gamut, fast response times, sharp contrast, and vibrant, saturated colors. Along with the HP Specter x360 14s OLED, it’s the best display of any 13-inch class laptop I’ve ever used.

In OLED, black is really black. The XPS 13s display has an astronomical contrast ratio (100,000: 1). We also offer 100% DCI-P3.

Also, OLEDs can turn off black pixels in dark mode (LCDs can’t do this), which can extend battery life.

OLEDs are still rare on laptops. But it shouldn’t. In my usage scenario (not including games), OLED beats LCD on any day of the week.

Then use the XPS 13 OLED for an hour and then switch to a laptop with a traditional LCD display.

The above OLED XPS 13 is currently priced at $ 1,599.

Credits: Brooke Crothers

Battery life: Almost the same as the XPS 13 with 4K + LCD

Dell XPS 13 9310 (OLED): Half a day or more or 6 hours or more. Avoid long video conferencing (zoom) sessions, overactive Chrome tabs, etc., and reduce screen brightness for a little more stretch.

Note that the Dell XPS 13 9310 with low resolution FHD + LCD has a longer battery life than the OLED XPS 13. See below for details.

M1 MacBook Pro: All Day: Use On and Off all day to get one day’s worth of battery life on your M1 MacBook Pro. It’s 9-10 hours.

The battery life of the Dell XPS 13 9310 with OLED display is similar to the LCD 4K + version.

Credits: Brooke Crothers

performance:

Notebookcheck shows that the Cinemabench R23 multi-core CPU benchmark prioritizes the M1 over the Dells i7-1185G7, with a median score of 7,762 vs. 5,661, respectively.

The Cinebench R23 single-core CPU scores are much closer for the M1 and i7, which are 1,514 vs. 1,457, respectively.

Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core also show great benefits for the M1 MacBook. (See these Geekbench scores for the M1 MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 13 9310.)

Synthetic benchmarks are useful in a way. For me, performance in widely used applications (such as the Chrome browser I spend a lot of time on) is paramount.

In real-world * workload testing, the Dell XPS 139310 with Intels 11th Gen Core i7 never gives in. I noticed that there was no big performance gap between the M1 MacBook Pro, which uses the two systems every day. The M1 MacBook Pro remained cooler than the XPS 13, but both laptops were fast and had no heat issues.

* For me, the real world is running Google Chrome in over 20 tabs (single maximum power consumption), Firefox browser, Microsoft Office, Google Docs, social media, YouTube videos (music in the background) Based on my usage scenario including (playing). CMS, video conferencing (Zoom, Microsoft Teams, etc.), Apple Music, benchmarking applications, photo editing. The brightness of the display is usually set to 70% or higher. The laptop will run until power is lost.

Apple M1 Vs Core i7-1185G7.

Credits: Brooke Crothers

Note:

Why is the battery life of the Dell XPS 13 9310 FHD + and OLED different? The XPS 13s OLED display has about three times as many pixels as FHD + (1,920 x 1,200), so it consumes more power because it needs to drive more pixels. OLEDs also tend to use more power than LCDs on a white background.

By the way, here’s what the Dell product page says about battery life:Up to 14 hours, 11 minutes with full HD + model when streaming … or up to 8 hours 12 minutes streaming on 4K + models.

Dell XPS 13 9310 OLED.

Credits: Brooke Crothers

