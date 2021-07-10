New Metroid Dread footage reveals how to defeat EMMI





In the upcoming Metroid Dread, Samus will face the dreaded EMMI robot. Fortunately, she seems to be under a powerful attack at her disposal.

The following newly released exclusive footage of Metroid Dread reveals some of Samus’s most useful offensive capabilities is available online. The video shows players who are hoping how they want to approach to deal with some of the game’s menacing and eerie enemies. For both veterans and newcomers to the series, this information turns out to be invaluable when jumping into the latest side-scrolling adventures.

The long-awaited Metroid Dread has been a hot topic on the Internet since its launch at E3 2021. In the first gameplay trailer, viewers were exposed to the exciting visuals and displays of Samus’ new abilities. Similar to the habit of the series, players have to go through ghost levels and fight spooky monsters. The main threat facing Samus seems to be the extraplanetary multi-form mobile identifier robot (EMMI) created by the Galactic Federation. These armored mechanical stalkers patrol the abandoned corridors of Metroid Dread and do not appear to be standard feed-type monsters. Fortunately, players have new weapons and strategies at their disposal when faced with them.

Samus’ stealth capabilities are one of the seemingly most useful approaches in passing through EMMI, but a new video shared by Nintendo of America on Twitter reveals that more aggressive tactics are also an option. .. Post claims that Samus’ standard strikes and blasts prove ineffective against these giant robots, but players should absorb energy from the defeated central unit and intensify their attacks. You can take a chance at. When Samus has access to this extended power supply, she can charge powerful Omega Streams and Omega Blaster projectiles to defeat EMMI’s enemies.

Samus cannot move while charging the Omega Blaster. In short, the approach of a deadly EMMI can create serious fear. You need to face tensions, overcome fears, and unleash energy to land the final blow. pic.twitter.com/oQUdBh0EKy

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 8, 2021

A short clip shows that Samus is bravely carrying out these attacks against an approaching EMMI attacker. When using these abilities, she needs to be stationary, leading to a high-risk, high-reward strategy that is in stark contrast to Samus’s more secret approach. The EMMI in the video seems to have absorbed a fair amount of hits before taking a lot of damage, so players should carefully consider their positioning and power level when taking this aggressive stance. By the end of the clip, EMMI will switch to bipedal mode and continue to attack Samus, albeit visibly weakened.

The fact that EMMI is still working after this huge force display only makes them more scary to see. These robots are not a threat intended to be neglected and certainly facilitate the idea that players need to consider all options when they enter the game. Whatever strategy players take against their enemies in the game, Metroid Dread’s fascinating eerie atmosphere and flexible gameplay options should excite both gamers and horror fans alike.

Metroid Dread will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021.

