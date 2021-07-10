Google Doodle is back with Euro 2020 design on Sunday





Google unveiled its new Doodle on Sunday-graphics decorating the home page of a powerful search engine-celebrating Britain facing Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Goodle Foodle raises the flags of both countries on the soccer pitch.

A Google spokesman said: “Today, Doodle celebrates the UEFA Euro Cup final between Italy and the United Kingdom, which begins today at Wembley Stadium in London.

“Today’s match, the pinnacle of a month’s high stakes in world-class football, will determine the country to return to the 2020 EuroCup Championship. Who will be?

“Good luck to both teams!”

Google Doodle is a special temporary change to the Google homepage logo intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and prominent historical figures in certain countries.

The first Google Doodle celebrates the 1998 edition of the annual Burning Man event in Black Rock City, Nevada, by co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to notify users of their absence in the event of a server crash. It was designed.

Subsequent Google Doodles were designed by outside contractors until 2001 when Page and Brin asked spokeswoman Dennis Hwang to design the Bastille Day logo.

Since then, a team of employees called “Doodlers” has organized and published Doodles.

Initially, Doodle wasn’t animated or hyperlinked, it was just an image containing hover text to explain the subject or express a holiday greeting.

By the early 2010s, Doodle had increased in both frequency and complexity. In January 2010, the first animated Doodle honored Sir Isaac Newton.

Shortly thereafter, the first interactive Doodle to celebrate Pac-Man appeared, and hyperlinks began to be added to Doodle. It usually links to the Doodle subject search results page.

By 2014, Google had published over 2,000 regional and international Doodles across its home page, often featuring guest artists, musicians, and personalities.

By 2019, the Doodlers team has created over 4,000 Doodles for Google’s homepages around the world.[9]

See InYourArea for more stories from where you live.

Read more Related articles Read more Related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/uk-news/google-doodle-comes-home-euro-21022484 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos